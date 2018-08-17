‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout ‘Isn’t Pregnant,’ Sources Tell ‘Radar Online’

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has been dodging pregnancy rumors for weeks. The reality TV star is already the mother of three children, but is her family about to grow again?

According to an August 16 report by Radar Online, Maci Bookout is not pregnant, despite all of the rumors flying around that she and her husband, Taylor McKinney, are expecting another child together.

As many Teen Mom OG fans already know, Bookout shares two children, Jayde and Maverick, with her husband, and an older son, Bentley, whose father is Maci’s former fiance, Ryan Edwards.

“Maci isn’t pregnant. It’s all bogus speculation,” an insider told the outlet after weeks of rumors that Bookout is hiding a baby bump continued to play out in the media.

The pregnancy rumors all started when Maci Bookout posed for a photo with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and the rest of her guests during a taping of Kail’s Coffee Convos podcast. In the photo, which was posted to Instagram, Bookout is wearing a baggy shirt, which gives off the appearance that there could be a growing bump underneath.

“Everyone based her pregnancy on that picture in the plaid shirt that was flowing in the front. She isn’t pregnant,” the source confirmed again.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bookout hasn’t really spoken much about the pregnancy rumors. However, she did address the news that Bristol Palin had been added to the Teen Mom OG cast.

Maci Bookout opened up about the subject to Kailyn Lowry during the podcast. She claimed that nobody from the network or production reached out to the remaining cast members, including herself, Catelynn Lowell, or Amber Portwood, to give them a heads up about Bristol Palin joining the show. Instead, they found out just like everyone else did: online.

“We were never called before it was released. A courtesy call an hour before, call us and say, ‘This is who your new cast member is going to be.’ We have been doing this for 10 years,” Maci said of the situation.

In addition, Maci Bookout revealed that she’s angry with Bristol Palin for joining the cast and being offered an opportunity that she took advantage of. However, she wasn’t happy about not getting a phone call.

In addition, Maci did claim that “anybody” would be a better co-star than Farrah Abraham, who was recently fired from the series for her involvement in the adult film industry, and her poor treatment of the crew members.