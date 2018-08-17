Kris Jenner Completely Gushes Over Daughter Kylie Jenner, Calls Her ‘So Smart’

Kris Jenner didn’t have enough good things to say about her youngest child, Kylie Jenner, during an interview with an Australian radio show, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, this week.

According to an August 16 report by the Daily Mail, Kris Jenner told the radio show hosts that she couldn’t be more proud of Kylie Jenner, and that she is “so smart.”

“She is so smart and she is so passionate about what she doing. I’m so proud of her,” Kris said when asked about Kylie making nearly $1 billion with her Kylie Cosmetics makeup company.

The youngest Jenner just turned 21-years-old last week, and she’s already nearly garnered a net worth very near the billion-dollar mark, which is something that her famous older sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian, or Kendall Jenner, have not accomplished.

In addition, Kylie Jenner is also the mother of a 6-month-old baby girl named Stormi Webster with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Kris Jenner says that her daughter is a wonderful mother, and that she has made little Stormi the biggest priority in her life.

“She is really such an amazing mommy. I mean her number one priority is little Stormi and she is such a great mom.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner reflected on her short life as she turned 21, and sources told People Magazine that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Life of Kylie star is very proud of herself for everything that she has accomplished in such a short amount of time.

“[Kylie] is very proud that she is only 21 and has accomplished so much already. She says the best thing to happen to her is Stormi. She is crazy about her little girl,” a source told the magazine.

The insider added that Kylie Jenner has been getting a bit emotional as she celebrates her 21st year of life because of all of the huge milestones she celebrated in the past year, which include her business income and becoming a first time mother to little Stormi.

“She gets a bit emotional thinking back about everything amazing that has happened this year,” an insider revealed, adding that “after her big party” at Delilah, “she had a smaller birthday celebration at home with Stormi. She just loves being her mom.”

In addition, Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott is said to be in a really great place. The couple even recently sparked engagement rumors when they were seen out jewelry shopping in L.A.