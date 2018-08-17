Khloe Kardashian Gets Angry With Kris Jenner When She Brings Her 8 Dozen Donuts In ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner are not seeing eye-to-eye in this week’s brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to an August 16 report by the Daily Mail, Kris Jenner is driving Khloe Kardashian crazy during her pregnancy, and even making her angry by showing up to her house with eight dozen Krispy Kreme donuts in tow.

Kris drops by Khloe’s house and claims to have brought her a “surprise.” When the “momager” walks in, Kardashian is blown away to see her carrying eight boxes of donuts, which are all intended for her daughter to eat.

“I can’t eat eight dozen donuts,” Khloe tells her mother.

Khloe Kardashian then tells a story about when her mother was pregnant with one of the Jenner girls and wanted her husband, Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce Jenner), to stop for donuts. Khloe claims that the pair almost got a “divorce” because Bruce didn’t want to stop the car for donuts, and the couple ended up in a screaming match, which resulted in Kris getting her treats.

“She ate every f—ing donut,” Khloe says.

Kardashian then goes on to tell her mother that if she wants a sweet treat she will not deprive herself. However, she is still going to try to eat healthy and work out because she wants to have a healthy pregnancy, and doesn’t want her baby to be too big, which would result in a C-section. However, Kris continues to tell her daughter that eating and gaining weight during her pregnancies was one of the best times in her life.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her baby girl, True Thompson, back in April. Since that time, the reality TV star has lost over 30 pounds of baby weight. Khloe claims that she didn’t put any pressure on herself to slim down too quickly after giving birth, and that she credits her quick bounce back to exercising during pregnancy, as well as breast feeding.

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week. Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly,” Kardashian recently stated via her app.