Farrah Abraham Dons Sports Bra And Leggings As She Runs Errands In Hollywood

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham was showing off her toned body in West Hollywood this week as she ran errands.

According to an August 16 report by the Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham donned a black sports bra, black leggings with a netted print, and simple thong flip flops as she strolled through the parking lot after heading to a pharmacy in Hollywood.

Abraham wore her hair in loose waves, which fell down her back, and also sported a bare, natural looking face, free of makeup. The ex-MTV personality did not have her daughter, Sophia Abraham, by her side, but did have a male companion.

Photographers tried to get the former Teen Mom OG star’s attention, but all Farrah Abraham wanted to do was wave. It seems she was in a rush and didn’t want to talk to the cameras, although it seems she has plenty she could talk about.

Farrah is gearing up for a celebrity boxing match against fellow reality TV star, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, a former contestant on VH1’s Flavor of Love. She is also rumored to be starting a career with the WWE franchise, and is dealing with legal issues stemming from a June arrest at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah allegedly hit a staff member at the Beverly Hills Hotel in June, and was arrested for the altercation. Later in the summer, she was charged with battery and resisting officers.

On August 13, the former Teen Mom OG star was offered a plea deal that would have dropped the charges against her down to lesser offenses and sent Farrah Abraham to anger management class and community service duty. However, Farrah refused to take the deal, and instead pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

“I’m just moving on with my life, working on my TV stuff … Go, women! I’m not guilty. I don’t need a criminal record. I’m not like the other Teen Moms! I don’t think it’s funny when other people are bullied or harassed. I am a victim and that is why I am here. I just don’t want to be victimized and charged for something false on my record,” Farrah Abraham told the magazine following the court hearing on Monday.

It seems that Farrah is planning to fight the charges against her. However, that could come with its own set of consequences, as she could face a harsher punishment than anger management and community service if the court finds her guilty of battery.