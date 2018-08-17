Justin Theroux Was Not “Devastated” By Jennifer Aniston InStyle Interview, Despite Tabloid Report

Jennifer Aniston recently told InStyle that’s she isn’t devastated by her breakup from Justin Theroux. Now Radar Online is reporting that those words have broken her ex-husband’s heart.

“Justin had no heads-up and no idea that Jennifer was doing the interview,” a purported insider told Radar. “He was heartbroken by her decision.”

The “source” added that Theroux feels betrayed because he and Aniston made a promise that they would not speak to the press about the collapse of their relationship.

“He is surprised that she chose to kiss-and-tell. But Jen needs to be careful what she says, as Justin has his side of the story too,” the alleged insider added. They also claimed that Aniston and Theroux are no longer in contact with one another.

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they report that Radar Online’s claims are untrue. The celebrity news fact checker says that they asked one of their sources about the veracity of the story. That person said that its assertions were false, Gossip Cop reports.

Theroux and Aniston announced their split earlier this year with a joint statement that was distributed to the press.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the statement said, as published by CNN. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

They also used the statement to assure their fans that the only true stories about their relationship will come directly from them.

“Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative,” the statement continued. “Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Theroux and Aniston have both given interviews since their breakup. In an interview with Mastermind Magazine, Theroux said that he doesn’t really care about how he’s portrayed in the press, Cosmopolitan reports.

“Well, that avatar is not me,” he said. “So, in that sense, I don’t lose any sleep over it. I’ve stopped caring about what other people think of me. It’s also minimized over the years.” Theroux maintained that his main focus is on his work.

E! Online reports that Theroux is living life on his own terms in New York. A source told the outlet that hated life in LA with Aniston with its “bodyguards” and “security gates.”

“He’s very happy with where he is,” the source added.

In the InStyle interview, Jennifer also speaks about the scandalous headlines that followed her relationship and breakup. She also seems to have disengaged from the media’s portrayal of her life and said that she has her mind centered on work and other things.

For the most part I can sit back and laugh at the ridiculous headlines because they have gotten more and more absurd. I guess they’re feeding into some sort of need the public has, but I focus on my work, my friends, my animals, and how we can make the world a better place.