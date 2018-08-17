Kim Kardashian Shows Off Tiny Waist In Skin Tight Pink Bodysuit

Kim Kardashian is flaunting her slim figure while in Miami. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out looking brighter than ever in a neon pink outfit this week.

According to an August 16 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian showed off all of her curves while enjoying a day on a yacht with her family in Florida. The mother-of-three donned a hot pink Chanel bodysuit, which hugged all of her curves. She wore her long hair back in a basic ponytail as she enjoyed the weather.

Kardashian’s children, North and Saint, were also seen having fun on the yacht. North was spotted wearing a yellow bikini top with hot pink shorts that matched her mother’s outfit. Meanwhile, Saint wore shorts, a long-sleeved neon green T-shirt, and looked adorable as he donned a captain’s hat aboard the boat.

Kim Kardashian was photographed taking selfies on the yacht and talking on her phone. Kim and her children were all bare foot during their boat outing, as the reality star showed off her talked about curves and tiny waist.

During Kim’s trip to Miami, she revealed via Instagram that it felt good to be back with her “OG Miami crew,” as reported by Page Six.

“Nothing like the OG Miami crew guys. Reunited with Jonathan [Cheben] and Larsa [Pippen]. I haven’t left Larsa’s side in a while, but seriously I’m so excited.”

Glam Squads Rule! ???????????? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, was seen in the photos from the yacht, and some fans couldn’t help but wonder if his absence had anything to do with the rumors that Kim is furious with her husband for some recent lyrics he sang in his new song, “XTCY.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye West recently sang about “smashing” all of his sisters-in-law, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, on his new track.

“You got sick thoughts? I got more of em’. You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of em,” West’s lyrics read.

Now, sources are telling Radar Online that Kim is furious about the words, and that the rest of the family was bothered that Kanye didn’t even run the lyrics by them before laying down the track and releasing it out into the world.

“Kim was livid. He did not run the lyrics by any of them before he dropped the song. It really grossed them all out. The whole family was shocked that he would sexualize them like that,” an insider told the outlet.