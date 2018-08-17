Nick Jonas And Parents Arrive In India For Engagement Party With Priyanka Chopra’s Family

Celebrations are in order.

Nick Jonas and his parents, Paul and Denise Jonas, arrived at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport this evening, according to E! Online. The famous family is reportedly there to attend an engagement party for Nick and his bride-to-be, Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra. It is unclear if Nick’s brothers, Frankie, Joe, and Kevin, will make an appearance in India at any point during the trip.

Both Paul and Denise Jonas were photographed smiling as they stepped off the plane and into a black vehicle. Fittingly, Denise carried a signature light blue Tiffany’s bag, which could be a gift for the pair. Of course, Nick famously shut down the Tiffany’s in London to select a ring for Chopra.

And this will be the first time that Nick’s parents will meet Priyanka’s parents.

“It’s going to be the first time that their families intermingle and get to know each other,” a source dished.

Due to traditional Indian values, the upcoming engagement celebration is just the first of many, according to a source close to the couple.

“Priyanka wants everything to be traditional to respect her family’s values, and definitely an Indian wedding. Priyanka and Nick are excited for everyone to meet and to celebrate. Everything is very secretive but guests are expected to head there starting tomorrow. All of the plans are moving quickly and Priyanka and Nick do not want to have a long engagement.”

Priyanka Chopra is finally showing off her engagement ring from fiance Nick Jonas! https://t.co/p0RVkhnfzP — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 15, 2018

Chopra had already met the Jonas family, as Nick took her as his date to his cousin’s wedding this summer. A source close to the pair dished that this was a huge deal and big step in their relationship.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding. He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!”

A few weeks ago, the Inquisitr shared that Jonas and Chopra got engaged on her 36th birthday while the two were vacationing together in London. The couple kept hush hush about the engagement at first before the public found out. The pair attended the 2017 Met Gala together, but were only said to have been dating for two months before Jonas proposed.

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” a source close to the couple said.

The couple has not yet publicly shared when they will tie the knot, but according to sources, they want to do it sooner rather than later.