Hailey Baldwin Wishes She And Fiance Justin Bieber ‘Could Get Married Tomorrow,’ As Selena Gomez Fears Linger

Hailey Baldwin is currently living her best life as her modeling career continues to make strides and she is engaged to Justin Bieber, a world-famous popstar, which doesn’t hurt either. However, while many of her fans would agree that Baldwin should be on cloud nine, there seems to be one dark cloud looming over head at all times: her fiance’s first love, Selena Gomez.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Baldwin, 21, still can’t seem to shake the “Wolves” singer from her thoughts as she is practically convinced that Gomez, 26, will try to win Bieber, 24, back sooner or later, as it was previously rumored that Baldwin fears the “Hands To Myself” singer still possesses some “lingering love” for her ex. As a result, the young model now believes the only way to guarantee that Gomez will be “out of their lives forever” is for her and Bieber to get married right away.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after “constant advice” from those closest to them, Bieber and Baldwin decided to cool it on the wedding planning for the time being so they can enjoy an extended engagement. Sources with “direct knowledge” recently revealed that the couple will not be exchanging vows until 2019.

“Hailey does not want to put any sort of pressure on Justin to rush this wedding, but it’s hard for her not to wish that they could just get married tomorrow. She feels the sooner she can get married to Justin the better, because she’s convinced that saying their vows and making a formal commitment will be the final push [to ensure that] Selena stays out of their lives forever,” a source is now claiming.

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Aug 14, 2018 at 8:19pm PDT

Fans were tuned into Bieber and Gomez’s rocky eight-year relationship, which saw the former couple constantly breaking up and getting back together. However, while the public is aware that the “Sorry” singer and Baldwin dated from 2015-2016, it was recently brought to light that after breaking up, the pair continued to get back together here and there in secret.

If this correct, it might look as if Bieber was quite possibly trying to pick which of the women he ultimately wanted to commit to building a life with and eventually chose the model.

“Hailey lived through Justin going back and forth between her and Selena for so long, that it’s hard to get out of the habit of thinking about the ‘other woman,'” the source added.

The source concluded by stating that getting married sooner rather than later will allow Baldwin to feel “more secure” as the window for Gomez possibly getting Bieber back will be closed forever.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 15, 2018 at 5:19pm PDT

As it turns out, Baldwin might have cause to worry, as Hollywood Life also recently reported that despite multiple sources claiming that the “Back To You” singer couldn’t be bothered with her ex-flame’s recent engagement, Gomez is actually “secretly hoping and praying” that Bieber and Baldwin don’t get the chance to walk down the aisle, ever.

“Selena can’t help but feel like the longer Justin and Hailey stay engaged the less likely they will actually get married. Selena fears a marriage between Justin and Hailey would crush her,” an insider claimed.

While the “Same Old Love” singer might feel this way, the insider admitted that she has no plans to meddle in the couple’s relationship by saying something, but as long as the “Love Yourself” singer and Baldwin remain engaged, “she stands a better chance” of possibly getting her first love back.

All-in-all, most fans would say that Baldwin’s supposed fears are misplaced, as sources have said that Bieber is the happiest he’s ever been with her.