Omarosa Has As Many As 200 Secret Tapes From Her Time In The White House, ‘New York Times’ Reports

The former White House adviser has been making waves with the release of several secret recordings.

Omarosa has released a series of tapes that have rocked the White House, and she may only be getting started.

As the former adviser to Donald Trump promotes her yet-to-be-released book, she has stirred up drama by releasing a series of secret recordings from inside the White House showing some sensitive — and controversial — moments. Now, the New York Times is reporting that Omarosa Manigault Newman may have as many as 200 different recordings from her time in the White House, and there could be more damaging revelations to come.

It was not clear when the tapes could be released, but the report noted that Omarosa appeared to be timing their release for maximum exposure.

“Her willingness to slowly deploy the tapes for maximum effect is straight from Mr. Trump’s playbook, which includes boasts of relying on ‘truthful hyperbole’ to engage people, of threatening to expose people with recordings and of claiming to have scurrilous information about people that he might reveal at any moment,” the report noted.

Omarosa has already released audio of her firing by chief of staff John Kelly and a conversation with Lara Trump in which Omarosa was offered a job on Trump’s re-election campaign afterward, bringing allegations that the Trump team was improperly using donor money to keep her quiet about what she learned in the White House.

Omarosa has claimed in her book that Donald Trump used racist language — which appeared to dovetail with ongoing rumors that there was a tape of Trump using the N-word from his time on The Apprentice — and that his mental capacities were clearly declining. She also claimed that he offered her $15,000 per month in hush money, which appeared to be backed up by the tape she released of Lara Trump.

In another tape, White House aides appear to be talking about how to deal with the fallout if the tape of Trump using the N-word were to be released.

Omarosa believed to have as many as 200 tapes: report https://t.co/baIb0qdFQ0 pic.twitter.com/Zgyfzl8L6P — The Hill (@thehill) August 17, 2018

The prospect of many more secret tapes to come has given some credence to the ongoing rumor that there is a tape of Donald Trump using racist language, New York Magazine noted.

“Omarosa’s very real credibility issues aside, new recordings that the erstwhile Apprentice contestant handed over to CBS may constitute the clearest evidence yet that the mythical tape isn’t merely a figment of her (or Tom Arnold’s) imagination.”

For his part, Donald Trump has denied that any such tape exists, and called Omarosa a liar who is only seeking attention for herself.