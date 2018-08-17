‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Dyed His Iconic Archie Red Hair

Fans are already missing KJ Apa's strawberry tresses.

KJ Apa, a star in The CW’s Riverdale, plays fan favorite Archie Andrews. The character has become associated with his signature red hair, but it would seem that Apa is changing up his look for a more natural hue. Cosmopolitan reported on the New Zealand actor’s change of appearance, announcing to fans that his flamed hair is now gone.

The 21-year-old celebrity has been acting since 2013, and hails from Auckland, New Zealand. In 2016, Apa was cast as Archie for The CW’s drama series, Riverdale. Eventually, Netflix acquired the exclusive international broadcasting rights to the show. The TV series follows Archie Andrews through his life in the small town of Riverdale, exploring all of the darkness hidden inside the picture perfect town. Fans seem to love the mash up series, based off of the classic Archie Comics characters. The creator of the show once said the series was a mix between the Archie comic books and another popular television series, Twin Peaks. While KJ may be a natural brunette, his character, Archie, is known for his bright red hair.

Apa is now giving off the tall, dark, and handsome look. He shared a picture of himself with dark brown hair, captioning the picture with, “I can change the colour of my hair on demand.”

Cosmopolitan is saying that this new hair look most likely means the filming for Season 3 of Riverdale has wrapped up. The new season is set to premiere in October, 2018.

With Apa back to his brown hair, this only leaves Madelaine Petsch, who portrays Cheryl Blossom, Nathalie Boltt, who plays Penelope Blossom, and Archie’s mother, Mary Andrews, played by Molly Ringwald, as the remaining gingers.

KJ is all about changing up his appearance lately, or at least it would seem so. The young actor also recently decided to get a tattoo design which is shared by his mother and grandmother as well. The bee tattoo was brought up during his recent interview with People at the Teen Choice Awards, cites Teen Vogue.

Apa expressed that he is “addicted” to tattoos, saying he loves “the art of them” as well as “the experience of getting them.” According to Apa, he doesn’t overthink the process of getting a tattoo, suggesting that doing so may end up making someone change their mind.

Erin Mackenzie, the head of makeup on Riverdale, recently told reporters that fans shouldn’t expect to see the bee tattoo on Archie, since KJ is in her makeup chair for nearly two hours while she covers up his ink.