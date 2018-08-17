Johnny Depp Divorce Was Allegedly Sparked By Mystery Poop Left In Bed

Amber Heard denies the allegations, blaming it on the dog.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard officially divorced in 2017, but the details of their high-profile and often-controversial split are still emerging as news today dropped about a particularly nasty allegation.

According to Vanity Fair, the divorce officially started over Depp discovering fecal matter in the couple’s shared bed. Sources who say they were familiar with the incident state there was “strong photographic evidence” that suggests an undisclosed amount of poop found in the bed came from Amber Heard.

Representatives for Amber Heard vehemently denied such allegations, although they did acknowledge the incident itself was real. Heard maintains this was the result of an accident from Boo, the couple’s Yorkshire terrier.

Allegedly the dog has control issues and defecated in the bed.

“Boo has some serious bowel-control issues. There was never a joke, it wasn’t something done to be disrespectful. It was an innocent thing, it’s what pets will do. We don’t have anything else to say. Ms. Heard is moving on and we do not want to engage in this nonsense.”

According to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard left fecal matter in their bed as a “prank” to get back at the actor for being late to her 30th birthday party, approximately one month before the couple went public with their relationship troubles.

Johnny Depp has suffered a number of financial and personal troubles, lately, having to settle out of court regarding some earnings he says were unjustly taken. A recent report from Rolling Stone made some notably unflattering statements about Depp, painting him as a drug addict who was ostensibly going broke.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in 2016 Alison Buck / Getty Images

Furthermore, as reported recently by the Inquisitr, Johnny Depp’s upcoming movie, City of Lies, was pulled from theatrical distribution just a month before it was due for release by Global Road Entertainment.

Depp’s upcoming movie within the Harry Potter universe, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, is still set for release on November 16, 2018, after Potter creator J.K. Rowling stated she was comfortable with Johnny Depp’s involvement.

Johnny Jeep is 55-years-old and has been nominated for three Academy Awards. In 2004 he was nominated for Best Actor in the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl. In 2005 Depp was nominated for Finding Neverland in the same category, and in 2008, Depp also received a best actor nod for his portrayal of the titular character in the Tim Burton musical, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Depp also received much critical acclaim for playing Gilbert in the 1993 drama, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.