Savannah Chrisley Rocks Sexy Orange Bikini While Caught In A Lip Lock With Beau Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley certainly knows how to turn heads in swimwear.

It’s a rather common occurrence for the Chrisley Knows Best star to post photos with her beau, NHL hockey star Nic Kerdiles by her side. Yesterday was no exception as the reality star shared a hot and steamy photo of herself and Nic together in a pool.

In the photo posted to her Instagram account, the 21-year-old sports a sexy orange colored bikini as she shares a kiss with Kerdiles. Chrisley’s hair is wet and slicked back as she rocks a pair of big shades. The photo is taken from a side angle and perfectly exposes her fit physique.

Kerdiles, on the other hand, dons a pair of plain black swim shorts as well as a pair of shades like his girlfriend. Savannah does not disclose where they are at in the particular image but she did note that the image was a throwback since she’s missing her boyfriend.

The pair stand in crystal blue water together as a big rock structure and fish tank appears just behind them. So far, the sweet and sexy photo has gained a ton of attention from Chrisley’s 1 million plus followers with 115,000 likes in addition to 250 comments and growing.

A few fans were quick to comment on what a beautiful relationship that Chrisley appears to have Kerdiles while others commented on the reality stars beauty.

“You guys are the freakin cutest ever.”

“You two are made for one another Beautiful couple,” another fan wrote.

“our slicked back hair looks stunning. Not my business nor should you care but it’s prettier on you than the #blowout. Either way, you’re beautiful,” one more chimed in.

Kerdiles used to play on the Annaheim Ducks and the San Diego Gulls but was recently traded to the Winnipeg Jets.While Kerdiles spent most of the summer in Nashville with Chrisley, he is now headed back to Canada for the NHL season. Chrisley currently lives in Nashville where she shoots Chrisley Knows Best and she has been very open on her social media pages as to how hard long distance has been on the couple.

“The seasons over which means no more traveling back and forth for me. Countless hours in airports and on planes. But I don’t mind a single one of them! Life is so short so you have to live everyday like it’s your last,” Chrisley wrote in a post in April. “Gonna miss San Diego like crazy!! It’s the place where everything began! But now it’s time for me to show @nickerdiles around Nashville in a couple of weeks!! Bitter sweet moment! Missing you already Nicolas.”

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays on USA.