WWE News: Daniel Bryan Says He Has Not Re-Signed With WWE, Reveals How Likely It Is That He Will

Daniel Bryan still hasn't re-signed with WWE and his contract has less than a month remaining on it.

Earlier this year, Daniel Bryan came out of retirement and returned to the ring to start wrestling again for WWE. Many thought he may never get back in the ring again, but he looks to be in great shape and has a match against The Miz at SummerSlam this Sunday. That being said, Bryan’s contract with WWE is actually set to expire as of Sept. 1, 2018, and he has now revealed that has not yet re-signed with the company.

Despite his contract expiring in just about two weeks, WWE has already announced that Bryan will be appearing at a number of events later this year. He’s set to be at the 1000th episode of SmackDown Live and the Super Show-Down in Australia, which are both in October.

But what if he isn’t a member of the roster any longer?

Earlier this week, Daniel Bryan appeared as a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast to discuss his upcoming match with The Miz. During the podcast, Bryan was asked about his contract status. Bryan admitted that he is less than a month away from becoming a free agent.

While he has confirmed that he hasn’t re-signed, it appears as if the former World Heavyweight Champion believes that it’s very likely that he will eventually end up staying with the WWE.

As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Bryan isn’t precisely sure when he’ll sign a new contract.

“I think at this point it’s 90 plus percent. I will say it’s likely I will sign with WWE. The reality is that’s the probability. I have not re-signed yet but it could happen as soon as the end of this week or it could be a couple more weeks. It’s very likely.”

Recent advertisements released by WWE do not list Daniel Bryan as appearing on certain SmackDown Live events, and that may say something for the uncertain nature of his ongoing contract negotiations. He has often said that he wants to keep wrestling, but that he doesn’t want to do a full-time schedule for any wrestling organization.

Bryan told Roberts during their interview that he’d be happy doing between 50-100 matches per year but understands that it is possible he could be scheduled to perform more often than that. WWE is currently working with Bryan on a good schedule by his own admission, but given that he now has a family and a history of serious injuries, he’s not interested in wrestling 200 matches a year.

“I don’t wanna do a full schedule and I think WWE has been very gracious in working with me to not do a complete schedule.”

Daniel Bryan’s contract with WWE expires in approximately two weeks, after which time he could very well go on to be one of the most prized free agents in the history of professional wrestling. Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and many other promotions would conceivably fight to sign him as a marquee talent.

As of now, he doesn’t have a new deal drawn up with the WWE, though it seems eminently possible that one will be in place in the near future.