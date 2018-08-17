Disney’s Magic Kingdom Brings Out 13 New Creepy Desserts For The Holiday

These treats are sure to put a spell on park goers during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Disney’s theme parks are no strangers to various desserts. These treats are often iridescent confections that are sometimes decorated to look like unicorns and mermaids, just like the snacks featured recently by The Inquisitr. This year, the Magic Kingdom is planning to amp up the fall and holiday seasons with some special Halloween themed desserts, reports the Orlando Sentinel.

These newly designed snacks will be sold at the park until October 31, 2018. One of the newest sweet treats will be served at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland; the Candy Corn Milkshake is inspired by candy corn in both color and flavor. This orange milkshake is only one of the two candy corn-flavored desserts available at the park this season. Topping off the creamy milkshake served inside a clear cup is a black, orange, and white straw complete with an orange Mickey Mouse head and a fluffy dollop of sunny cotton candy.

Coming in as the second candy corn treat is the orange and white swirled candy corn ice cream cone.

Madame Leota — a famously spooky Disney character — will star in her very own tart, one that is filled with toasted marshmallow pastry cream. Visitors to the Magic Kingdom can expect to pick up the snack at the Liberty Square Market during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. The Haunted Mansion’s hitchhiking ghosts will also be starring in a rather novel dessert inspired by the namesake ride. Dune Buggy inspired dark creme puff cookies — filled with a tantalizing purple cream mousse — will be found at Aloha Isle during the Not-So-Scary Halloween party as well.

What would Halloween be without Jack Skellington? He will, of course, also be popping up in a treat for the Halloween Party via a push-pop that is filled with chocolate cake, vanilla buttercream, and other sugary delights. A white-and-milk-chocolate Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas will sit atop, surrounded by dark chocolate shavings. Fans can find this goody at Sleepy Hollow.

Jack isn’t the only Nightmare Before Christmas character making their way into Halloween time snacks at the Magic Kingdom. Oogie Boogie, the baddie from the film, has inspired a meringue dessert complete with gummy worms stuffed into a tiny container complete with red gelatin. Oogie Boogie will be served from Gaston’s Tavern.

Another character from the classic Halloween meets Christmas movie is Jack’s ghostly canine friend, Zero. To be served from Sleepy Hollow, this ghost pup-inspired sundae comes with two pumpkin waffles, sprinkles, and caramel drizzle. This particular treat will not be available until the first of October. One other artisanal snack that will not be available until the first of October is the “dirt cup” filled with gummy worms. The dirt in question is actually chocolate pudding, topped off with crumbled chocolate cake pieces. This spooky, sugar-filled delight is slated to come with a chocolate tombstone topper, and will be sold at Pecos Bill Tall Table Inn and Cafe.

For those who love Sleeping Beauty, the villain, Maleficent, has inspired a black waffle cone that is sure to garner some interest. Green ice cream, blue sprinkles — not pink — are joined by two chocolate horns to complete this cone. Another villain inspired confection will be the not-so-poison apple cupcake, coming from Snow White. It’s a spiced apple cupcake that has pecan crunch and buttercream all over it — and yes, it looks like an apple. The cupcake will be available at the Main Street Bakery.

A classically designed Mickey Mouse-shaped treat, the Halloween Cinnamon Roll, will also be sold at the Main Street Bakery throughout the Halloween season. This sweet snack will be covered in orange drizzle with a chocolate spider web as the centerpiece. Mickey Mouse will also be featured for the pumpkin cheesecake dessert, also served at the Main Street Bakery.

If you don’t have a sweet tooth, Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe will be serving up a Muenster Smash burger. The burger is topped off with muenster cheese, tater tots, and sriracha aioli.