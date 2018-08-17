As Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Approaches, Fans Can Get Ready For Another Star-Studded Royal Wedding

The guest list includes many of the celebrities that attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, as well as many more

Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle led to a star-studded wedding thanks to Meghan’s previous work as an actress. However, it seems that Princess Eugenie’s upcoming nuptials could be just as star-studded as Meghan’s wedding.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married, the guest list included such celebrities as members of the Suits cast, from which Meghan worked prior to her engagement to Harry, through to the likes of Sir Elton John. Some of these celebrities were there on behalf of Meghan and her previous line of work, but others were there thanks to the vast amount of charity work Prince Harry has done, according to the New Zealand Herald.

But Princess Eugenie could be set to match — or topple — that score when it comes to her upcoming wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in October.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the long list of stars attending the October 12 royal wedding appears to top that of Harry and Meghan’s, although, there will likely be some crossover of celebrities that attend both weddings.

The newly engaged couple Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling will be attending. This couple had previously been seen out on double dates with Princess Eugenie and her fiance, Jack. Prior to that, Eugenie and Ellie have been friends for years.

The ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry, Cressida Bonas, will also be present. According to Harper’s Bazaar, this actress is considered one of Eugenie’s closest friends and is reputed to be the one who introduced Cressida to Harry. Cressida also attended Prince Harry’s wedding, so there will obviously be no awkward moments at the wedding reception. Other friends of Eugenie who will be attending her wedding include Cara Delevingne and Sir Richard Branson’s daughter, Holly Branson.

James Blunt also joins the star-studded lineup for Princess Eugenie’s wedding. He also attended Prince Harry’s wedding and performed at the Invictus Games in 2014 at the request of Harry. His wife, Sofia Wellesley, is also the granddaughter of the eighth Duke of Wellington, according to the New Zealand Herald.

George and Amal Clooney could be potential guests at Princess Eugenie’s big day https://t.co/vS2j5nAEMT — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 14, 2018

Other members of Harry’s wedding that will be attending Eugenie’s include George Clooney and his wife, Amal. This couple, along with the suspected guests, Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, is actually Jack Brooksbank’s employers. Jack works for Casamigos tequila, which is the spirit brand co-founded by George Clooney.

Regular royal wedding attendees Sir Elton John and his partner, David Furnish, along with the suspected guests and ever-popular Beckhams will also be present at Eugenie’s wedding.

Supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell are likely to attend the royal wedding as well. Also with modeling credentials, British model Suki Waterhouse is expected to be there too.

The daughter of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field has just been announced as one of Eugenie’s flower girls, so this famous duo should also be present according to Harper’s Bazaar.

According to the Mirror, Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank is likely to cost the English taxpayers £2 million (more than $2.5 million USD).