Bella Hadid Says She Gets ‘Self Conscious’ Wearing Red Lipstick

Makeup fans who have shied away from red lip shades will be shocked to learn that some models even have a hang-up about wearing a fiery lip, and Bella Hadid happens to be among them.

American model Bella Hadid, 21 years-old, is a beauty icon and has been in the business since 2012. The five foot and nine inch stunner was signed to IMG Models as of 2014, and was voted “Model of the Year” for Model.com’s yearly awards back in 2016. Her updos and overall appearance has earned this young woman much fame in the modelling community as of late; however, Hadid revealed in a recent interview with Allure for the upcoming September edition, that one particular makeup staple is not something she is comfortable wearing very often, cites Teen Vogue.

Apparently a recent photo shoot pulled the model from her comfort zone of nude or darker shaded lip colors, sticking her with a red look. While Hadid is surely a setter of bold trends, fans of her might be shocked to learn that she prefers to keep her lip shade away from the bold red look.

“There’s probably five times, maybe, you’ve seen me with a red lip. I’m very self-conscious about it. I always stick to nudes and darker colors, but this shoot made me come out of my comfort zone a lot.”

During her interview, Bella also shared her preferred method of lip makeup application. She says she is a huge fan of lip liners, particularly “very overlined” accompanied with lip gloss. Due to frequent travelling, Hadid told Allure that she relies on a lot of skin care and moisturizing which includes a moisturizer, three serums, and a nightly face mask. According to the report, Bella name dropped Dior Lip Maximizer and Dior Lip Glow as the two products she “never leaves the house without.”

“Things that hydrate my skin and make sure that when I land, I’m ready for work and able to keep going, because it gets super dry up there.”

Many women do not feel comfortable in a bold, bright red lipstick, and yet some feel beyond confident and sexy with a hot red lip. Traditionally, a red lip shade is thought of as a bold statement maker. For those who wish to make the bold statement, finding the perfect shade of red lipstick for their palette is essential. There are alternatives to a bright, traditional red, should one find themselves feeling self conscious just like Bella Hadid.

According to many beauty bloggers and magazines such as Teen Vogue, considering skin tone can go a long way for finding the perfect red shade. Bright reds are said to always be universal, but some think deeper skin tones are complimented just as well with a rich, purple-red. Meanwhile medium skin tones might enjoy a brighter berry shade, and fair skin tones will likely enjoy a more blue-hued lip product, say experts at Teen Vogue and Allure.