Jessica Biel Says Her Relationship With Husband Justin Timberlake Is Top Priority

In an interview with The Today Show, Emmy-nominated actress Jessica Biel opened up about her relationship with her husband, Grammy award-winning singer Justin Timberlake. Biel, 36, told Today host Savannah Guthrie that what keeps their marriage strong is hard work, according to People.

“We’re lucky enough to go and stay in different places and live in different places while we work and that’s definitely part [of having a strong marriage],” said Biel, who travels along with Timberlake while he is on tour. She added that she feels like people have to work hard on their marriage, no matter where they are.

“That doesn’t change if you work at home or in an office or you’re on a tour. It doesn’t change, the work doesn’t change,” she said. Biel, who also serves as executive producer on the hit show The Sinner, also said, “Being devoted to the relationship is our biggest priority.”

Timberlake is currently touring in support of his Man of the Woods album released earlier this year. Biel and their 3-year-old son, Silas Randall, are traveling along with him.

“It is fun to be on the road. You feel like a wild group of gypsies and you’re all in this together,” she said. Biel elaborated upon this, saying that she enjoys traveling as a family because their son gets to experience new places, hear different languages, and talk about different countries. She adds that they would never have had this experience if they “didn’t just get out there and go for it.”

The pair met in 2007 at the Golden Globes. Timberlake pursued her, and the pair began a long-distance relationship. Though they broke up for a time in 2011, according to Redbook, Timberlake still felt Biel was the most important person in his life.

“She is the single-handedly most significant person in my life.”

Justin Timberlake proposed to Jessica Biel in 2011, and the pair married in October, 2012, in Italy. Biel wore a pink dress, and the pair celebrated their nuptials in front of about 100 guests. Some of the notables on hand for the nuptials were comedian-turned-late-night television host Jimmy Fallon, rapper Timbaland, actor Andy Amberg, and Biel’s former 7th Heaven co-star, Beverly Mitchell.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Their son, Silas, was born a few years following their marital vows in 2015. Biel revealed on a Reddit AMA that she had not thought about having children until she met Timberlake.

“Honestly, I didn’t grow up dreaming about having kids and having a family. I was so focused on my career and so focused on my selfish existence, haha, but I think meeting my husband inspired me.”