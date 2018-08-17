Pete Davidson Reveals He Was Ready To Marry Fiance Ariana Grande The First Time They Met

Davidson also admits that being engaged 'to a super-famous person' helped put his name on the map as he became more well-known.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande solidified their love and commitment to each other when they got engaged on June 1 after dating for only a few weeks. While fans were shocked by how quickly the twosome rushed their newfound relationship, a few weeks of courtship was already long enough for Davidson as he recently revealed he was ready to marry the pop star the first day they met, as reported by ET.

In a recent interview for GQ magazine’s September issue, Davidson, 24, opened up about his relationship with Grande, 25, and revealed that even though many of their fans believe he and the “God Is A Woman” singer rushed their relationship by getting engaged so fast, he already knew she was the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with and was ready to put a ring on her the first day they met.

Furthermore, the Saturday Night Live star wasn’t afraid to show the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer just how serious he was about asking her to be his future wife when he proceeded to send her engagement ring photos when she didn’t believe him.

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,'” he said. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick,'” he added.

The couple was not quick to confirm that they had gotten engaged as the rumors began to spread like wildfire. It wasn’t until making a guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show a couple weeks after the fact that Davidson finally confirmed he and Grande were indeed engaged after Fallon jokingly stated that the comedian didn’t need to propose to the “Into You” singer to get asked to be on his show.

Since getting engaged, the Set It Up actor found himself being thrust into the media spotlight, and as a result, he has gradually become more well-known in terms of his career. According to the SNL funnyman, prior to getting engaged, “anytime there was an article” written about him in the media, his mother would immediately notify him about it in excitement because at the time, not many people knew who he was.

“I gotta tell you, up until two months ago, if someone wrote about me, I saw it. Nobody gave a sh*t two months ago, so anytime there was an article, I would obviously see it, because my mom would send it to me and be like, ‘Yaaay!'”

Multiple sources have come forward saying that the couple is in no rush to get married and wants to enjoy being engaged. This apparently is the case as Davidson also revealed that no wedding planning has been done, but their trip to the altar is “definitely going to happen, for sure.”

The couple celebrated the next chapter in their life together by getting an apartment together in New York City, to which Davidson hinted that it was the “Break Free” singer’s money that paid for it by saying that he thanked her for “letting me stay here.”

“She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here. She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.'”

By living together, Davidson joked that he and his fiancee are now “learning how to be adults.”

While some might agree that getting engaged “to a super-famous person” helped him get noticed, Davidson does not take any of it for granted as he gushed, “All I know is that I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”