WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio Might Return At ‘SummerSlam’ As Indy Promotion Pulls Him From Card

Northeast Wrestling reportedly removed Mysterio from an August 24 meet-and-greet due to an 'upcoming contractual situation' with WWE.

In the months since Rey Mysterio made a surprise, one-off WWE return in January at the Royal Rumble, there has been lots of talk about the possibility that the beloved former WWE superstar would be making an official return to the company. While he recently admitted that negotiations for his WWE comeback are ongoing, but still “up in the air,” it now appears that the diminutive grappler might be close to making an appearance, and as some have speculated, just days away from appearing at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

According to a report from Uproxx, independent promotion Northeast Wrestling made an announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday advising fans and followers that Mysterio, who was originally booked for a meet-and-greet event on August 24, will not be appearing due to an “upcoming contractual situation” with WWE. This event is scheduled eight days before Mysterio’s confirmed appearance at the All In indy wrestling supershow in Chicago, where he will be taking part in a six-man tag team match against New Japan Pro Wrestling standout Kota Ibushi and the Young Bucks.

Neither WWE nor Rey Mysterio has confirmed any new developments on their contract negotiations, but Uproxx wrote that the timing of the announcement suggests that the veteran wrestler might be booked to appear at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view on Sunday or on the Monday Night Raw episode immediately following the event.

Rey Mysterio pulled from indy show due to his "upcoming WWE contractual situation"https://t.co/96EuwnHX7C pic.twitter.com/XfDxYNSGvP — SEScoops (@sescoops) August 16, 2018

If the aforementioned “contractual situation” leads to Rey Mysterio appearing at SummerSlam or shortly after the event, that could make him the second wrestler to be removed from All In, which will be held on September 1 at the Sears Centre in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates. As noted by Uproxx, Deonna Purrazzo was previously pulled from the card after it was confirmed that she would be taking part in the second iteration of WWE’s Mae Young Classic. However, the publication added that Mysterio’s removal from the card could be a major loss for All In, which is being co-organized by WWE superstar-turned-indy standout Cody Rhodes, and Matt and Nick Jackson, aka the Young Bucks.

Aside from the lack of information on whether Rey Mysterio could return to WWE and still honor his commitment to appear at All In, it’s similarly unclear if the former WWE Champion will be returning as a part-time or a full-time performer. According to Sportskeeda, one of the rumored points of contention between Mysterio and the WWE in their contract negotiations is the former’s desire to return on a lighter schedule and the latter’s preference that the man known for his “619” finishing move wrestle on a full-time basis.