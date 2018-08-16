Gwen Stefani Shows Off Toned Figure In Crop Top And Daisy Dukes

Blake Shelton is one luck guy!

Currently, Gwen Stefani is back home is Los Angeles and she could not be happier. Earlier today, the “Hollaback Girl” hit maker was photographed with her sons at a Los Angeles beach looking like a million bucks. During her time there, Stefani oversaw her four-year-old son Apollo cover his blow-up shark in sand with a nanny while she also showed off her athletic skills tossing a frisbee on the beach.

Gwen showed off her toned tummy in a long-sleeved white t-shirt that cropped just above her belly button, exposing her toned navel. On the bottom, she sported a pair of barely-there daisy duke shorts that perfectly showcased her killer stems. The 48-year-old appeared to be wearing minimal makeup as well as a little bit of jewelry with a pair of hoop earrings and a chunky gold bracelet on her wrist.

Stefani accessorized her casual beachside with a blue plaid shirt tied around her waist. To match the shirt, Gwen also rocked a pair of round, turquoise glasses and a black baseball cap that read “Dope” on the front.

Gwen’s nine-year-old son Zuma spent a lot of time in the ocean, bodyboarding in a pair of blue swim trunks and a short sleeved orange swim shirt. Four-year-old son Apollo donned a black long-sleeved pair of swim shorts along with a pair of black camo swim trunks. Only one of her children, 12-year-old Kingston, was absent from the outing.

Gwen Stefani flaunts taut tummy in cropped Gotcha sweatshirt while enjoying LA beach with sons https://t.co/gWclsol4O3 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 16, 2018

Also missing? Boyfriend Blake Shelton. According to the publication, Blake was busy filming the upcoming season of his hit show, The Voice. But things between the famous couple seem to be going very well as of late. The pair both post photos of each other on their respective Instagram pages from time to time and as the Inquisitr recently shared, Gwen just can’t hide her love of Blake.

Stefani was interviewed by longtime pal Heidi Klum when she was asked by the America’s Got Talent judge how she would describe her style now. Gwen responded to the question by admitting that she feels as though she dresses “more feminine than ever before.”

“It’s probably because I’m super in love and have a really manly man [Blake Shelton]. I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy.”

She also shared the night that she and Blake walked the red carpet together for the very first time, when she was rocking a gorgeous red Yanina Couture gown.

“That was a magical night,” Stefani continued of making her red carpet debut with Shelton, “and I loved the flowers.”

The couple first announced publicly that they were dating in November of 2015.