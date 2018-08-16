Weird ‘Sea Monster’ Washes Up On A Russian Beach, People Are Wondering If It Is A Woolly Mammoth Or Globster

Speculation is rife as to what animal this furry creature originates from

The remains of a strange creature have washed up on a beach in Russia, leading to speculation as to what animal it belonged to. Already, the internet is dubbing it a “sea monster,” as experts rush to work out what it really is.

According to the Siberian Times, the remains appeared in “recent days on the shore of the Bering Sea, on the Pacific side of the Kamchatka peninsula.” This is both visual proof via photographs and video of the decaying remains. Yet, no one seems to know what animal it came from.

According to the video footage, the creature is enormous and smells considerably bad due to the decaying process. It also appears to have a long fur-covered tail. The Siberian Times also points out that the person who discovered it, Svetlana Dyadenko, believes an excavator would be required to remove the beast since a portion of it appears to be covered by sand. Svetlana also claims the creature is covered with tubular fur. As People points out, tubular hair is usually associated with belonging to polar bears.

“I wish scientists could inspect this enigma that ocean threw at us,” Svetlana also said, further speculating that the creature from the sea could be some sort of ancient creature.

In fact, others are wondering if the creature is the remains of a woolly mammoth. While the woolly mammoth has been extinct for a long time, it is possible this creature has come from an “undersea permafrost grave,” released thanks to the currently warm summer.

Some commenters on the original article also suggested that the creature might be a “globster.” And, this is a theory that is held by scientist and Kamchatka marine biologist, Sergei Kornev.

Huge, Furry 'Sea Monster' Washes Up on a Beach — and No One Can Figure Out What It Is https://t.co/kX3mwk1zB5 — People (@people) August 16, 2018

So, What Is A Globster?

According to the Siberian Times, a globster is a term that was penned in 1962 after the discovery of a mysterious Tasmanian carcass. At the time, this creature had “no visible eyes, no defined head, and no apparent bone structure.” The term does not actually relate to a specific animal, but is used to describe unidentified remains of animal parts that wash up on shore. Usually, these globsters belong to the partial remains of large sea creatures, such as whales and sharks. In fact, some experts believe globsters are the decaying remains of blubber from giant whales, leading to the lack of bone structure and identifiable features.

Of course, with this strange creature in Russia, the addition of fur has confused experts, meaning it does not likely belong to a whale or shark. And, for marine biologist Sergei Kornov, he believes this creature belongs to some sort of sea animal.

“Under the influence of the sea, time and various animals, from the smallest to the largest, a whale often takes on bizarre forms,” he said. “This is only a part of a whale, not a whole one.”

However, this is not the first time a fur-covered monster has washed up on a beach. According to Fox News, two have been identified in the Philippines. In May of this year, a furry creature washed up on a Philippines beach in the San Antonio-area, as shown in a YouTube video. Prior to that, in February of 2017, there were reports of a furry sea creature just off the Dinagat Islands.

So far, it is unclear what animal these creatures belong to and it is likely that further investigation will be required.