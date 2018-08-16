Woman’s Eyes Glued Shut After Salon Applied Her Lash Extensions With Super Glue

The woman had to visit another salon in an attempt to correct the issue.

As the demand for fuller and more lush eyelashes grows, many beauty salons are trying keep up and pull customers in by adding the application of eyelash extensions to their list of services offered. However, not all beauty salons are getting the process just right.

According to reports from PopSugar, a woman in Thailand says she visited a local beauty salon to get lash extensions done but ended up having both eyes glued shut after the salon used super glue — instead of the proper eyelash application glue. The woman then had to visit another salon, Fara Beauty Salon, to have the excess glue removed.

Fara Foosaeng, the owner of Fara Beauty Salon, took to Facebook to share images of the woman’s eyes completely sealed shut along with a video of the removal process. In the video, the lash technician can be seen applying oil to break down the glue and then carefully removing each lash individually.

After the removal process, the client was left with even shorter lashes and swollen eyelids. But fortunately, she did not suffer any vision loss.

While chatting with Allure, Dr. Susan Bard of Manhattan Dermatology Specialists pointed out that reputable salons only use semi-permanent glues, which are also latex-free and formaldehyde-free to decrease the risk of clients having any allergic reactions.

“Your eyes are not a place to start bargain hunting,” Bard told Allure. “Go to a reputable salon and avoid the Groupons.”

Additionally, Clementina Richardson, a celebrity lash expert, told PopSugar that those looking to get eyelash extensions should keep in mind the possibility of damaging their own natural lashes.

“Damage to the natural lashes is the result of improper application, or the stylist not selecting the correct type of lash for an existing one,” she said.

Richardson went on to add that eyelash extensions should only be attached to the natural lash line and not the skin, and it should be done one strand at a time.

When it comes to the type of glue used for your lashes, Richardson insisted that medical-grade adhesive is the best.

“This is not something you can buy in a drugstore or a beauty supply store,” she said. “Some adhesives dry clumpy and are visible, those are ones to avoid. Do not use crazy glue, hair glue, or any other glue, that is a big no-no.”

A study conducted in 2012 found that a significant number of ocular complications were linked to the incorrect application of eyelash extensions. The study was based on results taken from over 100 women in Japan.