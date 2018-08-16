Angela Bassett Rocks Tiny Bikini While Embracing Her 60th Birthday

'Black Panther' actress Angela Bassett is celebrating her 60th birthday and she's sharing an amazing bikini photo to showcase that she's still got it and then some

Black Panther actress Angela Bassett is celebrating a big birthday and she took to her Instagram page to share a rocking bikini photo as she revved up to celebrate. Bassett turned 60-years-old on Thursday, but her fans absolutely can’t believe it given how amazing she looks.

Angela Bassett has never shied away from showcasing her svelte, bikini-ready body and she has been an inspiration to women of every age and race because of her confidence. In this latest bikini photo she shared via Instagram, the actress donned a wild, colorful print and smiled as she looked into the camera.

Bassett wished a happy birthday to her fellow Leos and noted they should all eat cake. Angela’s post raked in more than 200,000 likes in only six hours and more than 12,000 people commented as well. The comments were consistent in wishing her a happy birthday and noting how truly amazing she looked.

How is Bassett planning to celebrate the big six-0h? Angela told ABC News that she was planning a party to ring in her 60th year. However, she apparently was a little hesitant about whether or not to follow through with the plans. She seemed to bounce back-and-forth over whether she wanted to make a big deal out of the birthday, but she also admitted that she didn’t want to miss it.

Whoever does gather with Bassett to celebrate had better be ready to have fun. Angela said that those who come had better “get down” and she’s not going to let them hang back and stay out of the action. She said she wants to see what everybody’s got and nobody will be able to shy away from getting a little crazy.

Bassett has most recently been promoting Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which she stars in opposite Tom Cruise. She was part of the blockbuster Black Panther film that went crazy at the box office earlier this year, and she’s previously embraced television too, having participated in several seasons of American Horror Story.

Jennifer Austin, Bassett’s stylist, has talked to People about Angela’s style. She pointed out that the actress is confident, has a youthful spirit, and is elegant, smart, and beautiful, and Bassett works hard to keep herself in great shape. Austin said she can push the lines a bit with Bassett, breaking away from what society typically envisions someone of Angela’s age looking like.

Austin added that she always utilizes what someone can pull off in terms of style, and it’s obvious that Bassett can rock any look she wants to wear. Angela Bassett doesn’t show any signs of slowing down as she turns 60 and this new bikini photo on Instagram goes to show that there’s no reason she should even consider it.