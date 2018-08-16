Christina Milian Sizzles In Bikini During St. Tropez Getaway

Once again, Christina Milian is showing fans that her body is off-the-charts amazing.

Recently, the 36-year-old jetted off to St. Tropez with boyfriend Matt Pokora where the pair seemed to be having an incredible time on board a yacht. The couple have been dating for just about a year and couldn’t keep their hands off each other on their trip. Photos published by the Daily Mail show Milian sporting an incredibly sexy white bikini with a black pattern that left very little to the imagination.

The bikini has a halter-like top with multiple strings that tie back just behind Milian’s neck. The “Dip It Low” singer’s bottoms also left very little to the imagination, showing off Milian’s toned booty. The bikini bottom sides were practically as thin as floss and Christina’s quads and abs were fit as can be.

Milian enjoyed dips in the water in between make-out sessions with her boyfriend. Her hair was worn wet and curly as she donned no makeup and minimal jewelry with a bracelet, ring, and belly button ring. Milian’s tattoos were also fully visible in the sexy suit.

Meanwhile, Pokora showed off his tatted-up body in a pair of basic white swim trunks. To go along with his tropical look, he sports a silver-chained necklace.

And the couple was even photographed paddle boarding together as they were all smiles on their little trip in the ocean.

Christina Milian sizzles in a bikini as she kisses boyfriend Matt Pokora on boat in St Tropez By https://t.co/POT9k1cD7H Reporter19:35 BST 16 Aug 2018, updated 20:26 BST 16 Aug 2018@ChristinaMilian @MPokora @DailyMail @DailyMailCeleb pic.twitter.com/C8sY6XLGe8 — Christina Milian France (@CMilianFrance) August 16, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Milian was photographed in a sexy bikini over the hot summer months. Every once in a while, the singer has given fans a glimpse of her impressive bikini body on her popular Instagram page. A photo from two days ago shows Milian in a white bikini with stripes and a watermelon pattern all over.

She is posing at Vivo Beach Club and looks sexy as she wears her long locks down with a pair of shades on her face. The shoot has already gained a ton of attention with over 127,000 likes in addition to 550-plus comments.

It’s no secret that Christina is in great shape, and luckily for fans, she has shared diet and exercise secrets in the past. In an interview with Essence, the singer-songwriter dished that she loves to go hiking as a form of exercise.

“I love outdoor workouts. In LA I’ll hike up the Canyons at a steady pace; something that gets my heart rate going. I also like to do a combination of cardio and strength training. I’ve never really been crazy about bootcamps and CrossFit; those are too rough for me.”

As far as eating? She treats her body like a temple.

“Salmon and a big salad. I really love avocados too, with some olive oil and salt and lemon. Delicious! And asparagus—even out of the can. And I try not to overeat,” Christina shared.

Good for you, girl!