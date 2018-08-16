Watch New York Jets Vs. Washington Redskins Live Stream: NFL Preseason Week 2, Start Time, How To Watch Online

The New York Jets defense has yet to allow a point in the NFL preseason, while Washington will look for its first win in a Thursday night game at FedEx Field.

The New York Jets and Washington Redskins held joint practices this week, and as ESPN reported, not everything went smoothly as a Sunday practice erupted into a massive brawl. But now the two teams will take out their frustrations on the field as the Jets and ‘Skins will meet in a Week Two NFL preseason game that will live stream from FedEx Field.

“It wasn’t like nobody didn’t know that was going to happen in the first place,” Washington’s Josh Norman told ESPN. “You have these joint practices, you expect it to happen. You get guys trying to come out and get some good work. Some guys do things that other guys don’t like. That’s kind of what happens.”

But as long as the teams can put their bad blood in the past, the center of attention on Thursday will be New York’s rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, the Jets’ first-round draft pick — third overall — out of the University of Southern California in the 2018 NFL Draft.

After a solid outing in the Jets’ preseason opener, a 17-0 shutout of the Atlanta Falcons, Darnold practiced for three days with the Jets starters this week, playing 70 snaps and attempting 36 passes without throwing an interception, according to ESPN reporter Rich Cimini.

Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold will make his case for the Jets’ starter’s job on Thursday night. Elsa / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Thursday’s New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins NFL preseason week two matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on Thursday, August 16. In the Central Time Zone that start time will be 7:05 p.m., and 5:05 p.m. Pacific Time.

While the rookie Darnold will get most of the press, Washington’s new quarterback, veteran Alex Smith, enters his 13th NFL season, his first with the ‘Skins. Smith played five seasons under center for the Kansas City Chiefs and seven with the San Francisco 49ers. Smith said that the practices against the Jets benefited his team.

“I think it was great for all of us to get a look at something different. We’ve got to trust our fundamentals, trust our rules, go out there and execute,” Smith told the Redskins website. “To get three days of work in, I know we had some drama the first day, but I thought both sides stepped up the past two days, keeping it professional and getting a lot of great work in.”

Watch video of the Jets vs. Redskins Sunday practice brawl below.

To watch a live stream of the New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins preseason game, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Viewers should be aware that accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins preseason showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Jets at Redskins game streamed live at no charge.

In addition, Jets fans who live in the New York market will be able to watch the game against the Washington Redskins live stream for free on the NFL site. And in the Washington, D.C., market, Redskins fans can watch a live stream off the NFL’s site as well.