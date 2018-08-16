Meghan Markle’s Dad Is Reportedly ‘Furious’ That Meghan, His Other Kids Aren’t Giving Him Money

'He says they have not given him a f***ing dime.'

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, is upset with Meghan and his other kids because they aren’t giving him money, an anonymous source tells the Daily Mail.

As you know, Thomas Markle has been giving embarrassing interview after embarrassing interview since the royal wedding, dragging his daughter’s name through the mud in the process. He’s been joined in dragging Meghan’s name through the mud by Meghan’s half-siblings from her father’s previous marriage, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle (who used to be Samantha Grant but changed her name when her half-sister got big).

As it turns out, however, Meghan and her half-siblings do have something in common: their father doesn’t like any of them. At least, that’s what an anonymous insider tells the British newspaper. And the reason he’s upset with them: they don’t give him money.

Thomas’ issues with money have been pretty well-documented, and indeed, as Inside Edition reported back in May, Samantha Markle said that her father is usually broke and that Meghan has helped him out before. For what it’s worth, Thomas Markle denied that he’s broke, according to Page Six, saying that claims that he needs his daughter’s money are “bulls**t.”

However, according to an anonymous insider, he is broke, and he thinks that his kids owe it to him to give him money in his retirement.

Thomas Markle, Sweatpants Enthusiast, Is Starting a Clothing Line https://t.co/frYSOolA94 pic.twitter.com/0cZYbKIy4U — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) August 15, 2018

“While he was working, Tom supported all his children. He was generous. But he made no secret that he expected in his [old age] the money he spent on them would be repaid.”

If that’s true, it would explain why he’s seems so hell-bent on going after Meghan, since she’s the richest, by far, of Markle’s kids. Of course, the royal family’s money isn’t her money, but she did well enough on Suits to have a little bit put back. Her half-siblings seem to get by on getting paid to give embarrassing interviews.

The source says that he’s particularly irked that Meghan is living it up in a palace in England while Thomas is living in a Mexican apartment.

“He says they have not given him a f***ing dime back. He is growing increasingly bitter about it, and it has not been helped by how his ex-wife, Meghan’s mum, has been so welcomed into the royal fold. The fact she could be moving to England has not helped the situation while he is in a pokey home in Mexico.”

He’s also reportedly bitter about the fact that Meghan remains close to her mother, Doria Ragland.

Of course, as is always the case with “insider” information from anonymous sources, it’s all but impossible to verify. But if the source’s claims are true, at least we have an inkling as to why he won’t leave his daughter alone.