Amber Heard Allegedly Left Poop In Johnny Depp’s Bed After He Was Late To Her Birthday Party, ‘Mirror’ Reports

Amber doesn't deny the incident, but says the couple's dog is to blame.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp may have had an even messier breakup than anyone knew.

A new report from the U.K.’s Mirror claims that Depp accused his ex wife of leaving a pile of her own poop in the couple’s bed in anger after Depp showed up two hours late to her 30th birthday party. As the report noted, there isn’t much disagreement that there was poop left in the couple’s bed, but Amber claims it came from the couple’s Yorkshire terrier, Boo, while Depp’s team said it was far too big to have come from such a small dog.

The report claimed that the couple got into a fight over the birthday snub, ending when Johnny Depp stormed out of their Los Angeles townhouse. He was gone the next day when a housekeeper found that their bed had been soiled with poop.

The bizarre report even prompted an official response from Amber Heard’s representative, who blamed the dog.

“Boo has some serious bowel control issues. There was never a joke, it wasn’t something done to be disrespectful,” the rep claimed. “It was an innocent thing, it’s what pets will do. We don’t have anything else to say. Ms. Heard is moving on and we do not want to engage in this nonsense.”

The poop incident was actually what led to the couple’s most notorious fight, the report added. They argued again about the poop a few weeks later, a fight where Amber claimed Johnny threw his cell phone at her face, leaving her injured and leading to her filing for divorce.

The poop report comes at a difficult time for Johnny Depp, who was recently photographed looking gaunt during his band’s tour of Europe. The pictures led to reports that Depp is suffering from an exhaustive lifestyle of partying and drug use.

Hollywood Life reported that Depp was having a difficult time dealing with aging and his diminishing good looks, leading to what the outlet described as a mid-life crisis. Another report from the outlet noted that his status as a single man isn’t helping things either.

“Johnny’s under a lot of stress and he’s partying hard,” the source had previously told Hollywood Life. “When Johnny’s single he doesn’t have anyone to rein him in, and he can get pretty wild when left to his own devices. It doesn’t help that he’s touring right now. When Johnny is playing with the band he likes to really immerse himself in the rock ‘n roll lifestyle, and that can really do a number on his health and wellbeing.”

There was no official response from Johnny Depp about the allegations that Amber Heard soiled their bed.