Halsey Shows Off Fit Bikini Bod In Sexy Black Swimsuit On Mexican Getaway

Halsey appears to be loving the single life.

Just yesterday, the singer escaped the spotlight and hung out with pals in the popular tourist spot — Tulum, Mexico. The group seemed to have a blast at Cenote Tortuga and Halsey was photographed taking a dip, appearing to not have a care in the world. Photographs released by the Daily Mail show the 23-year-old in a sexy, barely-there black bikini.

Halsey’s swimsuit top and bottom both matched with a silver zipper jetting across the middle of the top and bottom. The “Bad At Love” singer rocked her natural, short dark hair and her tatted up body was fully on display in the two-piece. When she wasn’t splashing around in the water, the singer wore a pair of Converse shoes with her bikini to protect her feet from the gravel ground.

She went makeup-free for the occasion and even shared a photo with fans on her Instagram account earlier today. In the photo, the 23-year-old is sporting the same black bikini that she did in the paparazzi pics as she sits on a large rock and rinses her face off in the crystal blue water.

Once again, she is sporting her high-top Converse shoes and the setting of the photo could not be any more picturesque. Thus far, the photo has earned Halsey a ton of attention from her nearly 9 million followers with over 579,000 likes in addition to 2,500 plus comments within just a few hours of the post.

there she is. A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Aug 16, 2018 at 5:47am PDT

Some fans chimed in to let the singer know that they were jealous of her trip while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how amazing she looks.

“Why are you so beautiful that’s illegal.”

“Looking like a gazelle in the wild in your natural habitat,” another fan wrote.

“You are very beautiful, Halsey,” one more chimed in.

Halsey photographed in Mexico pic.twitter.com/p2KWtHAZoC — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsider) August 16, 2018

Earlier this summer, Halsey made headlines after her split from rapper G-Eazy. As the Inquisitr shared at the beginning of July, Halsey deleted every photo with G-Eazy from her Instagram page and then confirmed the split to fans on her popular Instagram page.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

According to her website, Halsey is currently on her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour.