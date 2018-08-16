‘Big Brother 20’ Spoilers: The Week 7 Eviction Is Ahead And A Plan Seems To Be Solidly In Place

The 'Big Brother 20' houseguests have been buzzing since the nominations were finalized and spoilers hint that some will be stunned by the outcome

One more person will be evicted Thursday night on Big Brother 20 and spoilers indicate that a plan seems firmly in place regarding the votes. BB20 viewers have seen blindside after blindside this summer and all signs point toward some houseguests feeling blindsided again as the August 16 show plays out.

As was previously revealed by the Inquisitr, Tyler won and used the Power of Veto to take Angela off the block, and Kaycee was put up again by Head of Household Haleigh. Tyler is intent on keeping Kaycee, but Haleigh wants to see Angie “Rockstar” stick around instead. BB20 fans may find it hard to believe, but it looks like Tyler’s maneuvering will leave the Hive alliance blindsided once again.

Big Brother 20 spoilers from the live feeds earlier this week revealed that the votes were stacking up against Rockstar, even though she and her allies seem confident she’s safe. There was a lot of buzzing among the houseguests Wednesday night, and there were signs that Rockstar was feeling anxious that their vote count might be inaccurate. Unfortunately, her friends seemed to quell her worries and remain sure they’ve got the votes.

Naturally, Faysal and Haleigh want the same outcome this week with the eviction. They are confident that Scottie will vote with them, and as Big Brother Network notes, they have essentially assumed that both JC and Sam will vote their way too. However, neither JC or Sam have outright promised that they’ll keep Rockstar over Kaycee.

One will stay. The other will go. #BigBrother’s Live Show kicks off at 9/8c TONIGHT! Tweet below who you'll be watching with: https://t.co/1AI2FJexzJ #BB20 pic.twitter.com/vEWh6dQXVY — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 16, 2018

Brett continues to make it seem that he’s open to working with people, even though he is sticking with Tyler’s plan. At this point, it appears that Tyler, Sam, Angela, JC, and Brett will all vote to keep Kaycee. That means that Rockstar doesn’t have the votes she needs, as she only has Scottie and Faysal. In addition, Kaycee still has the power to cancel one of the votes and Fessy would seem like a fairly obvious choice.

Even if one person, perhaps Sam, were to change gears late in the game here and keep Rockstar over Kaycee, it won’t be enough. Twitter user @BB_Updates details that in the wee hours of the night, Haleigh talked to Faysal and Scottie about getting JC and Brett into the HOH room together to make sure everybody was on the same page. Scottie and Fessy resisted this, though, detailing that the two guys should be approached individually instead.

Only a few Houseguests were smiling after the latest POV Ceremony. ICYMI, catch up on the action now: https://t.co/vKUzPNIdv8 #BB20 pic.twitter.com/tCRzzbwvuq — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 16, 2018

Haleigh, Faysal, and Scottie have picked up on both JC and Brett seeming non-committal to a degree, but it doesn’t look like the Hive trio is as worried as they should be. Sam’s behavior has been quite unpredictable in recent days, so some might consider her to be a wildcard yet too. She has remained friendly with Rockstar, but she seems loyal to Tyler over anybody else.

Unless something significant changes Thursday afternoon just ahead of the live show and Week 7 eviction, the Hive folks will be left stunned again as Kaycee gets to stick around and Rockstar heads out the door. Will things turn around in Week 8 or will it be too late to shake things up at this point? Stay tuned for additional Big Brother 20 spoilers as the summer continues and the fierce competition gets even more intense.