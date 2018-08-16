Watch New York Mets Vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream On Facebook: Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

The Philadelphia Phillies continue their run at first place in the NL East, facing the struggling New York Mets in a game that will stream live exclusively on Facebook.

The Philadelphia Phillies, coming off a morale-boosting win over the team with the best record in Major League Baseball, the Boston Red Sox, have a golden opportunity to put together a lengthy winning streak starting on Thursday afternoon when they play the first game of a rare five-game series against the struggling New York Mets, a game that will live stream only on Facebook from Citizens Bank Park.

In fact, the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader to kick off the weekend series against the Mets will not be televised, meaning that fans who want to watch the Phillies attempt to gain ground on the Atlanta Braves in the National League East must log in to the Facebook live stream, according to Philly.com

The Phillies currently sit two games behind Atlanta, but while Philadelphia is hoping to fest at home off the lowly Mets who have put together a thoroughly disappointing 51-67 record and wallow 16 1/2 games off the NL East pace with just 44 games remaining on their schedule, the Braves will be forced, according to Baseball Reference, to contend with the Colorado Rockies, who come into Atlanta for a four-game set while in the thick of a heated, three-team National League West pennant race.

Youngster Corey Oswalt gets the start for the Mets Thursday afternoon. Al Bello / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Thursday afternoon opening game of a doubleheader in Philly, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 43,000-seat Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, or 3:05 p.m. Central Time, 1:05 p.m. Pacific, on Thursday, August 16.

The first game of the doubleheader will feature a pitching matchup of inexperienced youngsters being thrown into the thick of a pennant race, account to MLB.com — or in the case of the Mets’ 24-year-old Corey Oswalt, as a potential spoiler in a pennant race.

Oswalt will be making only his eighth big league start, according to BR, having compiled a 1-2 record and a 5.08 ERA in his off-and-on rookie season. His first and only MLB win came three starts ago, on July 25, against the San Diego Padres, per BR.

But the Phillies do the Mets one better, throwing rookie righthander Ranger Suarez into only his second Major League start — and second appearance overall. In his one start, however, Suarez took home the “W,” lasting five innings and allowing four runs on six hits against the Cincinnati Reds on July 26.

Rookie Ranger Suarez of the Philadelphia Phillies makes just his second Major League start on Thursday. Brian Blanco / Getty Images

There is only one way to watch the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Thursday afternoon opening game of a doubleheader — and first of a five-game series — and that is with the live stream offered by Facebook on the social media platform’s MLB Watch page. There will be no local or national television coverage of the game and no other live stream available. But the good news is, the Facebook live stream is free and requires no login credentials or subscription fees, and is not subject to any regional blackouts.