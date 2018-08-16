NFL Rumors: Dez Bryant Says He Would Look Good In Orange While Meeting With The Browns

Browns hosting free agent wide receiver on Thursday as they explore their options.

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant stopped into Cleveland to meet the Browns on Thursday.

The free agent’s visit could lead to Bryant signing with Cleveland. The town is ecstatic to have him there, even meeting Bryant at the airport where he signed autographs.

Dez Bryant has landed in Cleveland. https://t.co/S0OVudLK3H — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2018

While the Cleveland Browns’ show Browns Dailywas airing on Thursday, Bryant popped in to say “What’s up Cleveland!” according to Twitter.

Nathan Zegura, a senior broadcaster for the Browns runs the show. In a tweet, he said Bryant likes the city so far and hopes it all works out.

“We are just trying to work some things out,” Bryant said on air.

According to Sports Illustrated, Bryant reportedly wants to sign for a single season then become a free agent again to cash in after a big year, this could be causing a clash with the team.

Bryant attended college and played football at Oklahoma State University and told Zegura, he would look back in orange, Browns orange.

Well thats one of the perks of being in the building! @DezBryant just crashed @Browns_Daily and said “What’s up Cleveland!” Went on to say he likes the city, thinks he would look good back in orange and “we are just trying to work some things out.” #CostanzaShowOvah — Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) August 16, 2018

The 29-year-old was released by Dallas after eight seasons in April and has been waiting to find another team, even turning down a three-year, $21 million contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens in May. Although teams across the NFL are in need of a wide receiver, Bryant has not visited another team or received a contract since then.

On Twitter last week Bryant said he “wouldn’t mind playing for the Browns,” before he arrived in Cleveland on Thursday.

Last season Bryant logged 833 receiving yards and six touchdowns with the Cowboys, after leading the NFL with 16 receiving touchdowns in 2014.

The Browns have plenty of room under their salary cap to offer Bryant a multi-year deal. However, because of his cut from the Cowboys and clashing with coaches, the team must decide if Byrant is worth the risk. It is possible the team may opt to sign him to a short-term contract.

Jarvis Landy, Browns receiver, said the team would welcome Bryant with “open arms” and said that the veteran would bring “attitude” to the organization. Starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor said he would love Bryant to join the Browns, according to the Washington Post.

After the first week of preseason NFL games, Bryant saw Baker Mayfield, rookie quarterback to the Browns make his first pro drive and tweeted he was coming to Cleveland.

Starting my visits next week…I’m coming to the Land to see you Mr Dorsey — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 10, 2018

Maybe fans will see Bryant back in orange this fall, only time and a check time will tell.