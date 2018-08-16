Aretha Franklin Loved ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ & ‘Young And The Restless,’ Eric Braeden Shares Message

“Our next presenter may be known the world over as ‘The Queen of Soul’ but when it comes to watching The Young and the Restless, she’s one of daytime’s most loyal subjects. Ladies and gentlemen, Aretha Franklin.”

It is no secret that Aretha Franklin loved Young and the Restless, so it should come as no surprise that she grabbed the opportunity to present the Y&R montage at the 1997 Daytime Emmys. She also availed herself to present the award for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series at the 2005 Daytime Emmys. Of course, the deal was made just that much sweeter as she co-presented the last award of the evening with one of her favorite soap opera characters, Victor, played by Eric Braeden. Soap Hub reports that Franklin and Braeden were introduced as the “Queen of Soul” and the “King of Hearts.” Back in 1997, Franklin described in detail how she loved the way he approached women, which can be seen in the video below. Such was her love for Genoa City that she shares how often she watched the show.

“Victor is one of my favorite characters in The Young and the Restless. I love the way he makes his approach to a woman. He’s the all-time player. “The Young and the Restless, one of my all-time favorite shows to watch. I watch it in the morning. I watch it when I’m at home. I watch it when I’m in concert. I watch it when I’m asleep. I watch it.”

Rest In Peace to the Queen of Soul and our dear friend Aretha Franklin. Sending our deepest sympathies to Aretha’s family. #YR pic.twitter.com/eka5v7okz4 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) August 16, 2018

Upon hearing that Franklin was gravely ill, Braeden took to social media to express his thoughts. He was deeply saddened to hear of her ill health and said that they had a mutual respect and affection for each other. He said that he would never forget presenting the Daytime Emmy with her and sent her a big hug.

It has come to my attention that the GREAT ARETHA FRANKLIN is fighting for her life!! It saddens me greatly! We have a mutual respect and affection for each other! I shall NEVER forget her gracious invitation to present the EMMY with her at Radio City Music Hall! 1of THE GREATS!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) August 14, 2018

If this reaches Aretha , one of the most private STARS, just know that you are in my thoughts and I give you a big hug!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) August 14, 2018

While everyone knows that Franklin was a Y&R fan, it’s a lesser known fact that she also watched Bold and the Beautiful. Soap Central also reports that Eva Basler, B&B’s VP of Communications, shared how Franklin screamed “Ridge! Thorne” when she saw the stars in the front row at a rehearsal in New York. She later also escorted Susan Flannery, who played Stephanie Forrester, and Franklin through the gifting room.

The cast & crew of #BoldandBeautiful are sending prayers & good thoughts up to @ArethaFranklin & her family. Some of our cast met The Queen of Soul, who is a huge fan of B&B, at #RadioCityMusicHall in #NYC. Pictured here with #SusanFlannery. We LOVE you Aretha! pic.twitter.com/k9B2962llJ — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) August 15, 2018

Aretha Franklin passed away at the age of 76 due to pancreatic cancer. She holds the record for the most Billboard hits, 73, of all female artists, and the ninth most of all artists. She received numerous awards including the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, the Grammy Legend Award, and 18 Grammys. She impacted generations of singers and will continue to leave her mark in years to come. She will be deeply missed.