Kourtney Kardashian Has Been Calling Scott Disick ‘A Lot’ Since Her Split With Younes Bendjima, Per ‘L&S’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split was announced last week, and the reality star has seemingly been happy living the single life. However, those closest to her believe she may eventually go running baby to her ex, Scott Disick.

According to an August 16 report by Life & Style Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian’s friends are reportedly a bit worried that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may eventually rekindle her romance with Disick.

As many fans may remember, Kourtney and Scott were together for nearly 10 years, and they share three children together, sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 6.

Sources tell the magazine that Kardashian has a bad habit of leaning on Disick when she’s lonely, and has been in contact with him “a lot” since her split from Bendjima.

“[Kourtney] always turns to Scott when she’s single, and she’s been calling him a lot. Even [Scott’s] girlfriend is freaking out,” an insider dished.

Scott Disick is currently dating model Sofia Richie, 19. The couple are said to be in a pretty good place in their relationship. However, Sofia is allegedly a bit worried that she may lose her man to Kourtney Kardashian now that she is single again. After all, the pair do have a long history together.

Top of the morning 2 ya A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Mar 21, 2018 at 11:05am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters have other thoughts about her getting back together with Scott Disick. Sources recently told Hollywood Life that during Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party in L.A. last week, the Kardashian/Jenner family was “pushing” Kourt and Scott together, even claiming that the pair belonged together.

“Scott and Kourtney were being pushed together by her family all night at Kylie’s birthday party. It was so obvious that Kourtney’s family wants her to get back together with Scott. They even made them sit beside each other at the dinner,” an insider told the outlet.

In addition, Khloe Kardashian wouldn’t let the subject go, and told the pair that they should just get drunk and hook up for old time’s sake. The entire situation was said to annoy Kourtney and Scott, who later “bonded” over her family’s wacky behavior.

“Kourt’s sisters kept making comments about how they belong together. — It was over the top. Khloe was the worst of them all, she wouldn’t stop pushing them together and even said they should just get drunk and hook–up for old times sake,” says the source, adding that Kourtney “was laughing along at first, but then she got really annoyed. Scott was annoyed too, they bonded over that.”