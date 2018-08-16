Heated Argument Over Aretha Franklin And Halle Berry Ends In Shooting

The incident left one man in serious condition at local hospital.

Whenever a well-known figure dies, the news of their passing not only dominates headlines but it may also prompt friends and fans to share their own memories of the deceased, which can sometimes lead to disagreements and even shootings.

On August 16, musical legend Aretha Franklin passed away and according to reports from WTKR, a heated argument between two men in Suffolk, Virginia, over the deceased singer took an unlikely turn when one of the men pulled a firearm and shot the other man at least once.

Investigating officers say that the shooting took place on East Washington Street at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning. WTKR reports that a witness claims the argument was about whether or not Halle Berry had ever held the role of Franklin in a biographical film.

After the incident, the gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital where he is said to be in serious condition.

It’s likely the confusion stemmed from the fact that Franklin had previously publicly said she wanted Oscar winner Berry to play her on film but this never came to fruition.

According to reports from Entertainment Weekly in 2011, Franklin said the following.

“I would’ve liked Halle Berry to portray the older Aretha in the upcoming biopic of my life based on my memoir, Aretha: From These Roots. She was my first choice, everything’s subject to negotiation, and she shouldn’t underestimate her own talent.”

The actress was honored by Franklin’s declaration but said she didn’t think she could do the role justice as she wasn’t a singer. However, Franklin had a different idea.

“There are a number of other leading ladies out there that can definitely handle the role. I never expected Halle to sing. She’s an actress, not a singer. Many actors have portrayed vocalists by lip-synching to the artists’ original recordings.”

Back in January 2018, it was announced that former American Idol contestant Jennifer Hudson would play Franklin in the upcoming biopic.

Both Hudson and Berry have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the iconic woman and singer. Berry posted an image of a rose with this caption.

“A rose is still a rose…Baby girl, you’re still a flower. He can leave you and then take you…make you and then break you. Darlin’, you hold the power… Powerful words from an iconic voice, taken from us too soon. Rest In Peace, Queen. #ArethaFranklin”

Hudson posted a short recording of Franklin’s rendition of “Let It Be” with these words.

“I have no words, so I will let the Queen say it! But I will Say while teaching me about your life, u taught me so much about life and schooled me in mine. I will never forget those teachings #riparethafranklin”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr on August 13, the “Queen of Soul” was said to be gravely ill and surrounded by family and friends in her hometown of Detroit.

Days later, on August 16, Aretha Franklin passed away at the age of 76.