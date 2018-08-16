Body Of Missing Pregnant Colorado Woman Found

The body of missing Colorado woman Shanann Watts has been found just hours after the arrest of her husband.

33-year-old Christopher Watts was arrested yesterday evening after a nationwide search ensued for his missing wife and two daughters — Celeste, three, and Bella, four. Fox News reports that Shanann was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. Frederick Police Department spokesman Sgt. Ian Albert briefed press earlier today, letting the public know of the recent and tragic development in the case.

“We can disclose that her body has been located. We have strong reason to believe that we know where the bodies of the children are and recovery efforts are in process on that.”

“This is absolutely the worst outcome that any of us could imagine,” the spokesman added.

People shares that Christopher played the victim at first, giving mutliple interviews to the press, pleading for the safe return of his wife and two daughters. According to the Weld County Jail, Watts has been charged with three counts of first degree murder as well as tampering with physical evidence.

In one interview with KMGH, Chris Watts told reporters that his wife had returned home in the wee hours of Monday morning following a business trip. According to him, there were some words exchanged and the couple got in an argument, though he didn’t give a reason why.

“We had an emotional conversation, I’ll leave it at that. I just want them back. I just want them to come back,” he told a reporter.

Multiple news outlets have reported that Christopher eventually confessed to the murders though the police department has yet to release a statement on how they were able to locate Shanann’s body. Since news of Watts’ death broke, her family released a heart-wrenching statement to CBS Denver.

Chris Watts had been an Anadarko employee but is no longer employed by the company, they tell @JennKovaleski. Unclear when that decision was made. https://t.co/518wFwSXC8 — Blair Miller (@blairmiller) August 16, 2018

“It is with deep hurt, confusion and anger to confirm our beautiful cousin Shanann Watts, her unborn child, and her two angelic daughters, Bella (4), Celeste (3) were viciously murdered by husband Chris Watts; who confessed to the killings. Please keep Shanann’s parents and brother in your prayers.”

Le-Vel, the company that Shanann worked for, also released a statement upon hearing the news of their employee’s tragic death.

“Our hearts are broken for the loss of our dear friend Shanann Watts and her children. Shanann was an amazing woman, mother, friend, and overall person. She lit up every room and was a joy to be around…. Shanann and her children will be dearly missed. We honor them on this sorrowful day,” they wrote.

So far, police have not released a motive for the murder(s).