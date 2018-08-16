Khloe Kardashian Gives Off ‘Baywatch’ Vibes During Vacation With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is feeling her post-baby body. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are currently spending time together in Mexico, and Khloe has been showing off her curves in an array of bathing suits.

According to an August 16 report by The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was recently photographed by paparazzi rocking a red one-piece bathing suit in the ocean with her beau, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe showed off her post-baby curves wearing the Baywatch inspired look on the beach as she and Tristan frolicked together in the water. Kardashian even used flippers and a snorkel as she spent time in the ocean with Thompson, who donned a pair of black board shorts.

The couple stayed in the shallow water for their day in the sun, which followed a boat ride in Mexico. The pair has been staying at the home of Kardashian family friend, Joe Francis, during their getaway, and even brought some of their closest friends with them for the vacation, as well as Khloe’s sister, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons. The group has been seen relaxing on the beach and by the pool for the duration of the getaway.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been settling into some new relationship patterns since the basketball player’s cheating scandal back in April.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe has a new set of rules for her romance with Tristan, which focus on keeping things light, fun, and strays away from the pressure that they were seemingly feeling in their relationship in the past.

“One of her big new rules for their relationship is that it has to be totally fun and pressure free. Her thinking is that if she can keep things light and sexy the way they were at the beginning of their relationship then Tristan won’t be tempted to cheat,” an insider dished.

The source added that Khloe Kardashian has put a complete stop her friends and family members asking her and Tristan Thompson what the future holds for them, and if they will be getting married soon. Khloe has now allegedly gone back to treating her man more like her boyfriend, and less like her future husband.

Perhaps the step back will allow the couple to relax more and get into a new rhythm when it comes to their complicated relationship.