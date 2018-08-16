A new audiotape has Eric Trump's wife offering Omarosa $15k a month after her White House firing

For some, Omarosa Manigault-Newman is the gift that keeps on giving while the Trump administration and the family of Donald Trump would likely prefer that she goes away. As she has released her new book, Unhinged, about working in the Trump White House, she is also gradually releasing tapes she collected over the course of her years working with and for Donald Trump.

Today Omarosa released a conversation or perhaps conversations she had with Lara Trump, the wife of Trump’s middle son, Eric Trump, about a possible salary she could be paid after she was fired from her post in the West Wing.

Listen to the Omarosa/Lara Trump tape here

TMZ shared Manigault-Newman’s tape of Lara Trump offering her $15,000 a month to work on the Trump re-election campaign from wherever she wanted to live as long as she would make an occasional speech and “keep it positive.” Trump was offering to match the salary that Omarosa was receiving before she was fired by Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff, General Kelly.

Lara Trump seemed to acknowledge that she was aware that Omarosa had something on Donald Trump, and so she was reminded to keep that to herself if she wanted the $15,000 a month.

“It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you’ve got in the back pocket to pull out. Clearly, if you come on board the campaign, we can’t have…”

Omarosa’s drip of tapes is gripping Trump staffers in the same way WikiLeaks smothered Clinton’s campaign in 2016.

But there is one difference, an ex-Clinton aide said: “Nobody had to be worried that there was an email where Hillary used the N-word.”https://t.co/V2qebKRoGL — POLITICO (@politico) August 16, 2018

TMZ questioned why the Trump family would offer Omarosa such a well-paid position on the campaign after General Kelly fired her at least in part due to issues of “integrity” and “financial improprieties.”

NBC says that in an interview, Omarosa was asked if she viewed the offer from Lara Trump as “hush money.”

“Absolutely.”

In the audiotape, Lara Trump expresses concern that salaries are public, and the money that the campaign raises goes toward salaries.

“And that all the money that we raise and that pays salaries is directly from donors, small-dollar donors for the most part. So, I know you, you were making 179 at the White House. And I think we can work something out where we keep you right along those lines. Specifically, let me see, I haven’t even added up the numbers. But we were talking about, like, 15K a month. Let me see what that adds up to. Times 12. Yeah.”

Lara Trump then asked the former Apprentice contestant if $180k seemed fair to her. At no time does Trump mention what Omarosa would have to do on a day to day basis for that kind of salary. Trump is saying that the tapes are several conversations edited together, but she does not deny that it is her voice on the recording.