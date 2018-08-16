Kylie Jenner Flaunts Short Golden Hair In All Black Outfit On Thursday

Kim Kardashian West may have hated the bob, but Kylie Jenner is embracing her golden new ‘do.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her golden locks while sitting on, what appears to be a porch with buildings in the back view.

With her signature smolder pointing at the camera, the billionaire beauty mogul donned a diamond pair of “K” earrings and a gold necklace. Then, she paired her golden hair and jewelry with a black, strapless top that showcases detached sleeves.

Donning a pair of black capri leggings and brightly colored, chunky, sneakers, Jenner looked ready to go grab coffee or a Jamba Juice, as she was seen doing just yesterday when she debuted her new locks on Instagram with a barrage of photos.

The smooth cut and flipped under ends, looks like a sleek take on the ’90s do. Although the icon’s hair is forever changing from a short wig, to real extensions, to brightly colored hair and then a dark wig, fans hope the star keeps her golden locks.

“Omg you are so beautiful,” a fan wrote under her Instagram post. “Your hair is like a cupcake and you are my idol.”

“You look amazing,” another fan wrote. “Confidence all day.”

Debuting her new long, blonde, locks at her 21st birthday party earlier this month, she had not yet allowed the world to see the bob until this week.

Chris Appleton is the professional responsible for Jenner’s golden trusses. though many fans thought she followed Kardashian West’s suit to go icy blonde.

“Kylie is her own person,” Appleton told Allure. “The whole idea, it’s not the predicted icy blonde. It’s a real transformation but it’s really golden. She likes to have fun with her hair. She’s been dark for a while, so it was time to change it up.”

Although many stars dye their hair a cool- toned blonde, because “blondes have more fun,” according to Appleton, Jenner said she wanted a warmer color. The process Appleton used to transform Jenner’s tresses from a dark brunette to a light color took time. Allure said Appleton spent two days processing Jenner’s hair in her own home to receive the golden color.

It’s beautiful golden fun,” he said. “So many people stay away from gold. As a stylist, you’re taught that gold is hit and miss, but it’s really beautiful. It’s any girl’s dream.”