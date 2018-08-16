According to the results of a recent CNN poll published Thursday, only 37 percent of Americans voted in favor of President Trump’s proposal to create a sixth branch of the U.S. military called Space Force. The poll also indicated that 55 percent of participants were against the creation of Space Force, while 8 percent had no opinion on the matter.

President Trump first announced his Space Force proposal back in June during a meeting with the National Space Council, claiming that the United States needs an additional branch of the military to protect the country’s assets in space.

It was not until last week, however, that Vice President Mike Pence submitted a formal request to Congress asking for permission to both create and fund Space Force, making the president’s proposal a reality. Pence has since called for the creation of the new military branch by the year 2020, asserting that United States’ military boundaries now require some expansion.

Pence made his official announcement of the new military branch before an audience of civilian and military personnel at the Pentagon last Thursday, declaring, “The time has come to establish the United States Space Force.”

“What was once peaceful and uncontested is now crowded and adversarial, today other nations are seeking to disrupt our space-based systems and challenge American supremacy in space,” Pence continued. “Our adversaries have transformed space into a war-fighting domain already and the United States will not shrink from this challenge.”

“It’s not enough to have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space. And so we will,” Pence noted, going on to request $8 billion to fund the proposed Space Force.

Support for the proposal is weak even among Republicans, splitting the party right down the middle with only half of the party approving of the president’s idea to expand the military through the creation of Space Force. Even the majority of veterans oppose it, although the veterans that support the proposal are not that far behind.

Space Force all the way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2018

According to the poll, “The subgroups showing the largest opposition to a Space Force include those who disapprove of Trump (67 percent shouldn’t establish), college graduates (67 percent), and Democrats (65 percent).” A small percentage of participants, however, remain unsure about the topic, but that is generally to be expected when it comes to polling.

Conducted from August 9 through August 11, the participants of the poll were “among a random national sample of 1,002 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer.”