Rep. Brenda Lawrence Slams Trump For Omarosa Comments

According to CNN, U.S. Representative Brenda Lawrence criticized President Trump for the recent comments he made about former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, claiming that he should be ashamed of himself.

Appearing on CNN‘s “Erin Burnett OutFront” Wednesday evening, Lawrence rebuked the President for calling Omarosa a “wacky” “dog.” Addressing Trump directly, Lawrence said, “Shame on you, the fact that you are comfortable, on a national platform, to address a woman in that way, shame on you.”

Lawrence’s public rebuke of the President comes just a day after he attacked his former aide via Twitter for recently writing a tell all book about her time at the White House and subsequently releasing secret recordings of both himself and Chief of Staff John Kelly. On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted, “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog.”

After being asked about her Republican colleagues reactions to President Trump’s scathing tweet, Lawrence grew increasingly frustrated, saying, “To hear this is insulting. And then we have the President of the United States, who took an oath to serve, protect, defend, and here he is destroying relationships and not having the political understanding or compassion to understand the power and the damage his words make every single time he does it.”

“It is so frustrating,” she said.

Then, going on to once again address President Trump directly, Lawrence added, “And you are the President. And unfortunately, you’re my President too.”

“And I’m telling you,” she continued, “I always think he’s hit rock bottom. This is totally unacceptable.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

In the aftermath of his latest attack on Omarosa, the President has received a plethora of criticism for the specific insults he often hurls at African American celebrities and politicians, insulting both the looks and intelligence of Maxine Waters, LeBron James, Don Lemon, and others. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, however, insists that the President’s insults towards these individuals are not racially motivated, claiming that often insults people of all races because he simply “calls things like he sees it.”

Other politicians have also spoken out to denounce President Trump’s latest attack on Omarosa. Arizona Senator Jeff Flake condemned the President’s choice of words, saying, “This kind of language is unbecoming of a President of the United States. There is no excuse for it, and Republicans should not be OK with it.”