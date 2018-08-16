Kourtney Kardashian Has Cut Off All Contact With Younes Bendjima, Doesn’t Want Any Drama, Per ‘People’

Kourtney Kardashian has allegedly cut off all contact with her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, and wants no part in any drama following their split.

According to an August 16 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima officially called it quits earlier this month after nearly two years of dating. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was said to be the one to pull the plug on the relationship just days after the couple returned home from a three week vacation in Italy.

Sources are now telling the magazine that Kourtney is happily single, and that she and Younes are no longer speaking to one another, because the mother-of-three doesn’t want any drama like she had with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, after their break up.

“Kourtney is doing great. She isn’t seeing Younes. She is happy being single for now. After all the drama with Scott over the years, she wasn’t going put up with any drama from Younes. She cut him off. She is focused on her kids and herself.”

Other sources tell the outlet that things “didn’t end well” for Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima, and that the couple started having problems as soon as they returned home from their lavish vacation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and Younes’ split allegedly stemmed from maturity issues on Bendjima’s side. Sources previously told Us Weekly Magazine that the couple had broken up for a “number of reasons,” but that the biggest issue the faced was Younes’ immaturity.

The insider also claims that there is likely no hope that Kardashian and Bendjima will get back together after their split.

“There’s little chance of Kourtney and Younes getting back together. He’d have to grow up. There were a number of reasons it didn’t work, but at the end of the day the main reason was a maturity issue,” the source stated.

A bit of Younes Bendjima’s personality was seen by fans on the day his split with Kourtney Kardashian was announced. Just hours after the break up was revealed, Younes was photographed showing off some PDA with model Jordan Ozuna on a beach in Mexico.

Later, Bendjima took to his Instagram story to reveal that he was on vacation with a large group of friends, and that he was done with “Hollywood bulls–t.”

Fans are now waiting for Kourtney Kardashian to open up on the details of the split, whether on social media, in an interview, or on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.