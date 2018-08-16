‘Southern Charm’ Star Ashley Jacobs Has Gained Weight Since Dumping (Being Dumped By?) Thomas Ravenel

She wouldn't be the first person to pack on a few pounds in a post-relationship funk.

Southern Charm star Ashley Ravenel has long dealt with her fluctuating weight, and she reveals in a series of Instagram posts that her breakup with Thomas Ravenel has caused her to gain ten pounds, OK Magazine is reporting.

As you are well aware if you’ve been a fan of Southern Charm and have been following the Ashley Jacobs-Thomas Ravenel drama, you know that they broke up recently. It’s not clear when, but rumors of their supposed breakup were reported by the Inquisitr last week.

However, now they’re officially over, according to Page Six. And that’s not just more rumor: Ashley herself confirmed it on Instagram. In a tearful live video, she explained that she and Thomas are through.

“I think everyone’s been through breakups before but it’s hard. It’s not easy … Sometimes you just want to stay quiet and figure out what the next move in your life is going to be … I’m just trying to take care of myself the best way that I can.”

Unfortunately for Ashley, the split has taken a toll not just on her mental health, but also her physical health as well. She admits that, in her post-relationship funk, she’s been overeating and she’s put on ten pounds.

In fact, being on Southern Charm, and all of the drama therein, has taken a toll on Ashely’s weight. According to a July OK Magazine report, the pressures of the shoots have caused her weight to be all over the place.

“The pressure of filming made me nervous. It would be hard for me to eat before because I would be so nervous about what to expect. And then afterward, I had such a hard time even eating, going, ‘I shouldn’t have said that. I shouldn’t have said this,'” she continued. “And it caused a lot of stress. I put a lot of pressure on myself.”

Now that her career on Southern Charm is over, Ashley will be focusing on putting her weight issues behind her. She’s also trying to figure out her next move in life, including debating whether or not to go back to California to resume her nursing career.

And, she’s eager to get back into the dating pool.

“You guys know some eligible bachelors, hook me up.”

Thomas, for his part, is also done with Southern Charm, and with Ashley. He and Ashley have both scrubbed references to each other form their social media accounts, and earlier this week he claimed that he was done with the show.