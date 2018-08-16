Kate Hudson Posts Touching Tribute Following ‘Queen’ Aretha Franklin’s Death

The music icon Aretha Franklin passed away Thursday, inspiring Kate Hudson to write a moving post on Instagram in tribute to the Queen of Soul.

Franklin passed away at her home in Detroit, Michigan, surrounded by family and loved ones due to advance pancreatic cancer. Family, friends, and fans took to social media to share their sorrow at her death.

Famous actress Kate Hudson posted a throwback, black and white photo of the songwriter on Instagram, saying she cries with many others at the news of Franklin’s tragic death.

“Oh queen oh queen how I cry to see you go,” Hudson wrote on Instagram “Like so many others I share the sadness of this loss. A true inspiration, a constant listen in my youth.”

Performing was always in Hudson’s blood as her mother is a famous film actress while her father is a comedian. According to Daily Mail, she loved performing at a young age and jumped at the chance to sing on stage.

In her Instagram tribute, the actress said Franklin inspired her love for singing and performing.

“I remember going deep into her B sides and live performances, always in awe of her ability. To discover the effortlessness of her gift, to take it in and experience the tones that shaped my love for singing. Her instrument like no other.”

This love, inspired by a true legend, led Hudson to attend Crossroads Performing Arts school and eventually making the choice to pursue a career in acting.

The Queen of Soul’s inspiration and voice never left her side though, as Hudson still loves writing music and playing the guitar, according to reports. Her voice is what some call “incredible” after clips of her singing surfaced on the internet. Last year, a video of Hudson singing Labyrinth’s “Jealous” at a private birthday party went viral.

Singing into an old-school microphone, Hudson took every piece of inspiration Franklin instilled in her and belted out the lyrics with a glass of red wine in hand. It was rumored she might be recording an album in the future.

Her stunning voice she can thank Franklin for as the legend inspired her to pursue music and performing, as she said in her Instagram post.

Although Franklin left this world today, magic can never leave a heart and did not for Hudson who ended her Instagram tribute saying that Franklin’s voice always left her in awe, calling it “magic.”