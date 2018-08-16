Mike Huckabee Tweets His Way Through Grounded Flight, Twitter Responds Accordingly

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee tried to share some humorous tweets while stuck on a plane, but his posts didn't go over very well.

Former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee took to Twitter while he was stuck on a grounded flight early Thursday morning and his posts garnered a lot of attention from others across the social media site. Huckabee tried to incorporate some snarky jokes into his posts, but not everybody embraced his brand of humor.

Newsweek details that Mike Huckabee’s American Airlines flight was held for some time at the Nashville International Airport early Thursday due to a sick passenger. The flight arrived in Nashville from Los Angeles, but nobody was allowed to deboard until the sick passenger had been checked out.

Huckabee’s first tweet about the plane situation came at about 5:30 a.m. He noted that he was on a five-hour red eye and they had been grounded in Nashville for 40 minutes. He added that they were being towed to a different gate and he grumbled that they weren’t allowed to go to the bathroom or get off of the plane. In closing, he joked about he knew the Russians were responsible.

About 30 minutes later, Huckabee shared a photo of emergency vehicles at the gate where the American Airlines plane had been taken. Along with the photo, he joked that he hoped the issue on the plane wasn’t a result of his getting a straw while in California.

1 hr after landing got to far away gate where @AmericanAir will hopefully get us off this plane! Medical personal at gate. Hope it’s not because I got that straw in CA! pic.twitter.com/g5AJvacyqE — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 16, 2018

Kudos to @AmericanAir pilot and crew-handled medical issue on red eye from LAX to Nashville very professionally. We were held for a while as medical personnel made sure the person wasn't Gwyneth Paltrow from Contagion. Seriously, hope the lady is okay–taken on gurney. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 16, 2018

A couple of hours later, Huckabee tweeted that they had been released. He thanked the pilot and crew of the flight for handling things professionally, and he tossed in a joke about medical personnel making sure “the person wasn’t Gwyneth Paltrow from Contagion.” The former governor did add that the passenger in question had been taken off the plane on a gurney and he hoped she was okay.

Naturally, people across Twitter responded to Huckabee’s posts, but few seemed to have appreciated his jokes. A common theme in the tweets was that he wasn’t as funny as he thought he was and that it seemed distasteful and inappropriate for him to be cracking jokes while someone was ill. More than one post referenced the fact that Huckabee is a Christian minister, pointing out that these tweets didn’t seem particularly sympathetic or Christian of him.

I don't care! Do you? — Johnny Queen (@jrq7274) August 16, 2018

Now I know where daughter Sarah gets her “humanity” gene ???? — maypop????????????‍♀️???? (@maypopGail) August 16, 2018

Now we know where your daughter got her sense of humor.???? — 45 will kill us all (@crymeariver6666) August 16, 2018

Others retorted with a “womp womp,” a nod to former Trump campaign chair Corey Lewandowski and his bit of drama recently, or an “I don’t care! Do you?” which is a nod to Melania Trump’s jacket debacle from her trip to visit detained children at the border a while back. Additional tweets noted that Mike’s posts seem to give some insight into where his daughter, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, gets her sense of humor and humanity.

There were a handful of tweets within the responses that were supportive of Huckabee or obviously from Trump-favoring conservatives. However, the former presidential candidate clearly got more than he bargained for when he started tweeting about his grounded plane. He doesn’t appear to have responded to any of the backlash, and given Mike Huckabee’s history, it seems fairly doubtful that he’ll necessarily do anything different in any similar scenarios in the future.