Leah Messer Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Instagram Photo, Is Her Boyfriend Joining The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast?

Is this a 'baby bump'?!

Could Leah Messer be expecting her fourth child with her new boyfriend?

Just weeks after the Teen Mom 2 star confirmed her new romance with Jason Jordan, fans began to suspect she may be pregnant. However, despite an alleged “baby bump” photo on Instagram, Messer is telling her online audience that she is not currently with child.

“You are pregnant stop lying to us,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the photo, according to a report from Hollywood Life on August 16.

“You can’t hide pregnancy remember we will know the truth soon,” another said.

After facing tons of rumors from her followers, Messer stepped in and set the record straight with a comment of her own, confirming she does not have a “baby bump” and sarcastically slamming her rude followers for suggesting she looks big in the middle.

“You guys are sweet and NOOOOO I’m not pregnant. What the?” she wrote.

After Messer’s post was shared, a number of her fans and followers came to her defense and labeled her critics as “body shamers.” Others defended Messer’s frame, pointing out that she has had three children, two of whom were born at the same time.

Messer shares 8-year-old twin girls Ali and Aleeah with her first husband, Corey Simms, and 5-year-old Adalynn with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

As for whether or not Leah Messer’s current boyfriend, Jason Jordan, will be appearing alongside her on Teen Mom 2, that seems to be the case. Although nothing is confirmed quite yet, In Touch Weekly magazine shared some proof of his potential addition with readers on August 15. As the outlet noted, Messer shared an Instagram story earlier this week in which Jordan was seen getting “mic’d up for the first time.”

“He’s not a fan,” Messer wrote in the story’s caption.

Messer and Jordan have reportedly been dating for at least four months and weeks ago, a source spoke out about their romance.

“Even though he’s older, they have a lot in common,” a source told Us Weekly magazine last month. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.”

Following the report, Messer and Jordan confirmed their romance with a beach outing before going public with their relationship on Instagram earlier this month.

The Teen Mom 2 cast is currently in production on Season 9 but a premiere date has not yet been set.