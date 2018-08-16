Camille Kostek Posts Cute Photo With Rob Gronkowski At Patriots Training Camp

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski haven’t been in a photo together on her Instagram for a while. But that all changed with a new photo posted on August 15 which shows the cute couple at the New England Patriots training camp. In the caption, Kostek revealed that she gets “on-field kisses” from “Gronk” after practice.

“Watching you practice is cool, but the end is my favorite part #onfieldkisses #yousweatybutyoucute,” she wrote.

Kostek’s Instagram followers seemed thrilled to see a photo of her and Gronk.

“I’m crying this is perfect,” one follower wrote. “This is exactly what I want in life,” another person commented.

As Fox News reported back in March, Kostek and Gronkowski officially started dating when she hung up her pom-poms after leaving the Patriots’ cheer squad.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team,” Kostek said. “I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met.”

This might sound strange as you might assume that they would have already met since they worked for the same organization. But Kostek explained that the players and the cheerleaders aren’t supposed to interact.

“It’s completely frowned upon,” she said. “When you make the team, you’re completely two separate entities. Although you’re a Patriots cheerleader, you are not one team. As cheerleaders, we would be removed, cut from the team. It’s now allowed.”

According to Fox, Kostek and Gronkowski have been “romantically linked” for a couple of years. As E! Online notes, Kostek quit being a cheerleader in March 2015. Gronk showed up on her Instagram account in the summer of that year.

Kostek posted a cute black and white photo of her sitting on his lap in September 2015 the first time that they made their relationship Instagram official.

friday night date night ???? A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Sep 5, 2015 at 9:13am PDT

They made things red carpet official when they went to the 2016 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards together. But their romance seemed to have hit a snag in early 2017. In February last year, TMZ reported that Gronkowski and Kostek were not dating. At the time, TMZ said that they hadn’t been together got “months” and that Gronk had described their time together as nothing but a “fling.”

While there could have been issues between the couple, TMZ could have been given a false tip. In any case, by May 2017, they were seen together at the wedding of one of Gronk’s friends. They also celebrated his birthday together that year, E! Online notes.

my sweet boy #BackInBUF #handsomeshometown A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Jul 6, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

Since leaving the Patriots’ cheerleading squad, Kostek has been working on her modeling career. She made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition this year.