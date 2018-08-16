Colbert's jokes about Trump and Sanders were particularly scathing

Stephen Colbert has had a busy week with the release of the book Unhinged by former Trump White House employee Omarosa Manigault-Newman, and it has re-opened the discussion about Donald Trump and racism. As part of his monologue, Colbert addressed Trump’s spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her defense of the president’s racist behavior.

Sanders gave a press conference where she said she couldn’t guarantee that Trump never used the “n-word,” because she’s not in every room with him. But according to the Daily Beast, Sanders used the Clintons as character witnesses for Trump saying that they attended his third wedding, so that means by association, he isn’t a racist.

In his Wednesday night monologue, Colbert addressed Sanders’ defense of the pattern of racist behavior from Trump.

“Yeah, he can’t be a racist. Some of his best friends are people who have black friends. Take it from Trump’s biggest defender.”

Colbert then mocked Trump who has stated that he is the “least racist person” ever.

“You can tell somebody’s not something when they protest exactly the right amount.”

Colbert then likened Trump to Hannibal Lecter, or “Hannibal the Cannibal” walking around, assuring people he wouldn’t eat them.

“Just wanted to say, I don’t eat people. In fact, I am the least people-eating person ever.”

Colbert continued saying that if Omarosa truly didn’t know that Trump was a racist, she didn’t want to know, and he shared an interview that Trump did in 1989 with Bryant Gumbel.

“A well-educated black has a tremendous advantage over a well-educated white in terms of the job market. [I would have] loved to be a well-educated black.”

Colbert then flashed a picture of President Barack Obama on the screen and delivered the final joke of the monologue.

“Yes, I would love if you were a well-educated black man, too. Specifically, this one.”

But Sarah Huckabee Sanders isn’t the only one defending Donald Trump about his racist issues with African Americans. Kellyanne Conway spoke with ABC’s Jonathan Karl who asked if she could name any other people of color who work in the West Wing. Conway stammered and named random people who Karl explained worked elsewhere in the administration.

Karl then asked Conway if she thinks it looks odd that Trump has no people of color working in his proximity now that Omarosa is gone.

“What does that say to have not a single senior adviser in the West Wing who is African American?”

Conway would not be swayed and continued to defend Trump and his attitude toward minorities.