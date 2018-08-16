Celebrities React To Aretha Franklin’s Death

Star-studded tributes to the passing of the 'Queen of Soul' flood social media.

Aretha Franklin passed away
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Celebrities

Star-studded tributes to the passing of the 'Queen of Soul' flood social media.

Tragedy struck the music industry today as the world was forced to say goodbye to Aretha Franklin. Previously reported by Inquisitr, the “Queen of Soul” passed away in her Detroit home this morning at the age of 76. Aretha was surrounded by friends and family members at the time of her passing.

Kicking off her career when she was just a child singing gospel music at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit whether her father, C.L. Franklin, was a minister at the time, Aretha touched the hearts of many over her musical journey.

Social media has lit up with individuals the singer touched over the years paying tribute to Franklin. This tribute includes a star-studded collection of celebrities who have taken the time to react to the passing of the “Queen of Soul.”

Missy Elliot wished Aretha’s family well during this difficult time. She also took a moment to remind everyone of a post she had made toward the beginning of the year about cherishing living legends such as Aretha for the decades of timeless music they have given the world.

As a fellow singer from Detroit who is roughly the same age that Aretha was at the time of her passing, Diana Ross has tweeted more than once about Franklin’s death.

Hashtags “#ArethaFranklin,” “#RIPAretha,” and “#PrayersForAretha” along with the phrase “rest in peace” have all continued to pick up steam on Twitter as both celebrities and fans continue to react to her passing.

Paul McCartney thanked Franklin for the “beautiful life” she lived and the “greatness” she gave the world as a musician.

George Takei took to Twitter to pay tribute to Franklin while referencing several of her hit songs reminding us how “she made millions feel like natural women.”

This star-studded stream includes some who had previously reacted to the news that the singer’s health had taken a turn for the worse.

Even a few individuals in the political world took the time to say a few words about Aretha’s death.

Franklin is recognized as a cultural figure who empowered women while dabbling in an eclectic collection of gospel, classical, jazz, and R&B music. Also recognized as one of the most accomplished black female artists in history, she landed almost 100 different hits on Billboard’s R&B chart, with 20 of them reaching the No. 1 slot.

Many celebrities and fans continue to take to Twitter as well as other social media platforms to reflect on their memories of Aretha including the first time they heard her sing, their favorite songs, and how saddened they are to learn of her passing.