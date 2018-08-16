Celebrities React To Aretha Franklin’s Death

Star-studded tributes to the passing of the 'Queen of Soul' flood social media.

Tragedy struck the music industry today as the world was forced to say goodbye to Aretha Franklin. Previously reported by Inquisitr, the “Queen of Soul” passed away in her Detroit home this morning at the age of 76. Aretha was surrounded by friends and family members at the time of her passing.

Kicking off her career when she was just a child singing gospel music at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit whether her father, C.L. Franklin, was a minister at the time, Aretha touched the hearts of many over her musical journey.

Social media has lit up with individuals the singer touched over the years paying tribute to Franklin. This tribute includes a star-studded collection of celebrities who have taken the time to react to the passing of the “Queen of Soul.”

Missy Elliot wished Aretha’s family well during this difficult time. She also took a moment to remind everyone of a post she had made toward the beginning of the year about cherishing living legends such as Aretha for the decades of timeless music they have given the world.

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time ???????? LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music…❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

As a fellow singer from Detroit who is roughly the same age that Aretha was at the time of her passing, Diana Ross has tweeted more than once about Franklin’s death.

There is a bright FLAME about to go out , ONLY GOD KNOW WHEN Say a prayer and let her go -deep Breath — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 15, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

Hashtags “#ArethaFranklin,” “#RIPAretha,” and “#PrayersForAretha” along with the phrase “rest in peace” have all continued to pick up steam on Twitter as both celebrities and fans continue to react to her passing.

Rest Queen. And thank you. https://t.co/Xvbw3vc2h0 — Laura Cayouette (@KnowSmallParts) August 16, 2018

I’m glad Aretha Franklin got to go home and laugh and love with some of her close ones before passing!!

Rest In Peace Queen

Thank you for sharing your life and talents with the world

???? — Jonica Booth (@Blu1x) August 16, 2018

Paul McCartney thanked Franklin for the “beautiful life” she lived and the “greatness” she gave the world as a musician.

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

I’m very sad to hear about Aretha Franklin passing. She was one of the greatest and most emotional singers. I used to love listening to her in the sixties but her music is timeless. Love & Mercy to Aretha’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fFVKyjxIXT — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 16, 2018

George Takei took to Twitter to pay tribute to Franklin while referencing several of her hit songs reminding us how “she made millions feel like natural women.”

She made millions feel like natural women, and she earned our everlasting Respect with each performance. May Aretha Franklin’s voice ring now throughout the heavens. She truly was the Queen of Soul. Rest In Peace, o great one. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 16, 2018

This star-studded stream includes some who had previously reacted to the news that the singer’s health had taken a turn for the worse.

CHAKA KHAN – RESPECT – ???????? ARETHA FRANKLIN

I fall asleep tonight with a heavy heart & a prayer for my soul sister ????????????????????????https://t.co/0WOKwNw0VX #ArethaFranklin — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) August 14, 2018

I say a little Prayer for you, Aretha. GOD Save the Queen of Soul. Much Love and R.E.S.P.E.C.T! #Arethafranklin #respect #PrayersForAretha — Mr. T (@MrT) August 14, 2018

Love and prayers for Aretha Franklin. The most soulful angelic voice that ever was. You are the queen and we love you. ❤️ — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 14, 2018

There will NEVER be another Aretha Franklin. Only those inspired by her as they reach for the impossible. https://t.co/9iYaGo0ZoW — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 14, 2018

Even a few individuals in the political world took the time to say a few words about Aretha’s death.

Aretha Franklin’s music touched the hearts of generations and inspired millions of Americans working towards racial justice and women’s equality. Rest in peace to the Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/LuAwxWQQUN — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) August 16, 2018

Remember that Aretha Franklin toured with @harrybelafonte and Dr. King in 1967 — when times were tough for MLK — and tried to post bail for Angela Davis. Her voice and her values can live on in all of us. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

Franklin is recognized as a cultural figure who empowered women while dabbling in an eclectic collection of gospel, classical, jazz, and R&B music. Also recognized as one of the most accomplished black female artists in history, she landed almost 100 different hits on Billboard’s R&B chart, with 20 of them reaching the No. 1 slot.

Many celebrities and fans continue to take to Twitter as well as other social media platforms to reflect on their memories of Aretha including the first time they heard her sing, their favorite songs, and how saddened they are to learn of her passing.