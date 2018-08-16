‘DWTS’: Peta Murgatroyd Shares Adorable Photo With Her 1-Year-Old Son

Fans can't believe how much Peta & Maksim Chmerkovskiy's son Shai has grown.

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd shared the sweetest new photo with her and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s son on Instagram on August 15, and fans can’t get over how grown up their little boy looks in the new picture. The star shared the sweet snap with her more than 805,000 followers this week, where she sweetly referred to Shai as her “favorite little human.”

“My favorite time with my favorite little human,” Murgatroyd captioned the adorable mother/son photo she posted online while getting her hair and makeup done for a big dance event. “@industrydanceawards here we come.”

The very sweet photo showed the twosome smiling for the camera as Peta got ready for the awards with clips in her hair. Little Shai was snapped with his hair up in a ponytail on top of his head while wearing what appeared to be his pajamas.

Fans left several sweet comments in the comments section of the photo, with many telling the DWTS pro that they couldn’t believe how grown up her and Maksim’s son looked.

“I can’t believe how much he has grown!” one fan told Peta while adding a shocked and a baby emoji to their comment, while a second wrote on the social media site this week that Shai “is getting so big and cuter by the day!”

“He looks like a lil man now!! Growing up so fast!!!” another said in the comments section of Murgatroyd’s new sweet family photo, adding that Shai has “such a sweet face.”

Earlier this year, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy opened up about being parents to their baby boy while discussing how difficult it is to be juggle work with their personal lives while on the road after they headed out on their joint tour with Maksim’s brother Val Chmerkovskiy earlier this year.

“It’s very hard. I didn’t think it would be easy but I just am obsessed with my son, so I want to spend so much time with him,” Peta told People of heading back to work and performing shows across North America with their baby in tow.

John Sciulli / Getty Images

Maksim then shared in the interview that he sometimes has moments of freaking out while on the road with their son, who will turn 2-years-old in January.

“We’ve put together a bit of an infrastructure to support the fact that he is here,” the Dancing with the Stars pro said of how things have changed since the couple became parents in January 2017. “I think we’ve done it well, but it doesn’t stop me from freaking out.”

Earlier this year, Peta and Maksim opened up to Us Weekly about having more children and whether or not they’ll be giving little Shai a little brother or sister sooner or later.

“I can’t wait for more,” Chmerkovskiy said at the time when asked whether or not he and his wife had plans to become parents again, to which Murgatroyd then joked that Maksim “would have a baby every year if he could!”

Though she quipped that having a lot of children would mean that she would be “constantly fat,” Peta then noted that she believes three would be a good number of children for them to have, before adding that she wanted her son and any future children to be close in age.

“Maybe in a year it would be nice. They would still be close in age,” she said of baby number two at the time, suggesting that she’d like to have a baby girl next. “I just love Shai so much, I don’t know how I would share that with another boy,” Murgatroyd added.